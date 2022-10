The attention surrounding the Texas Longhorns' tight end position has made for an interesting watch this season. After a freshman year where he didn’t record a catch, sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has exploded onto the scene this season. Following Texas’ 49-0 shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Sanders emerged as the best statistical tight end in the Big 12, as he now leads the position in catches (25), and receiving yards (283) and is tied for first among all pass-catchers in the conference with five touchdowns.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO