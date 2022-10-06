Read full article on original website
A Giant Pumpkin Grown with Water, Fertilizer and TLC
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This will no doubt be a special Halloween season for many people. It already is for one man in Erie County. He accomplished a major goal this year. He grew a gigantic pumpkin weighing over one-thousand pounds. Bob Bayhurst’s prodigious pumpkin weighs 1,028...
New Batch Of Firefighters Joining JFD
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One month from now, a new batch of firefighters will gear up in Jamestown, joining the ranks of the Jamestown Fire Department. It’s all part of an effort to improve public safety within the city. At the end of May, the Jamestown City Council hired four new police officers, four new firefighters, and okayed the purchase of a new ambulance for the department.
Local Toys For Tots Volunteers Gearing Up For The Holiday Season
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – We are less than 100 days away from Christmas, and while that may bring joy and excitement to some, to others it causes anxiety and worry. The COVID-19 Pandemic caused a lot of uncertainty and financial instability, so come Christmas time many parents are stressing about being able to afford gifts for their little ones.
Motorists Continue To Note Falling Gas Prices In WNY
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Motorists in our region continue to note falling gas prices, while national and state averages are once again on the rise. That’s according to AAA, who reported Tuesday the average price for a gallon of gas in Chautauqua County has decreased 18 cents from this time last month, currently sitting at $3.83.
“Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape” This Year’s Theme Of Fire Prevention Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s fire prevention week, and first responders in the City of Jamestown are doing their part to educate the public on what to do during an emergency. This year’s theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” focuses on the importance of knowing...
Driver Hospitalized Following Fiery Forestville Crash
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery Forestville crash was hospitalized following the single-vehicle accident on Sunday. Just after 2 a.m. the Forestville Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with fire on Route 83 near Miller Road. The...
More Than 200 Animals Seized From Erie, Pa. Farm; Numerous Also Found
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – More than 200 animals including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs were seized from a Erie, Pa. farm as part of an animal cruelty investigation Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at an address in the 7600 block of Edinboro Rd....
State Assembly Candidates To Debate In Jamestown This Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat are going head-to-head this week as part of a debate at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown. Co-hosted by WRFA-LP, WJTN and WNY News Now, Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra...
explore venango
Walmart Employee Accused of Stealing Items While Clocked In
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry have released information concerning a Walmart employee who reportedly stole items from the store on two separate occasions. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the store located on Hydetown Road in Titusville, Oil Creek Township, Crawford...
Man Accused Of Assault In Connection With Chautauqua County Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old man is accused of assault, in connection with a dispute in southern Chautauqua County last month. Troopers with New York State Police responded to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown for a report of a past-tense assault back on September 18. Investigation...
A Closer Look At Mayor Sundquist’s 2023 Budget Proposal
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As the year is coming to a close, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sunquist is looking ahead at 2023. Last week, the mayor shared his proposed budget for the new year. In the past year, the city has seen rising property values, saved taxpayers in...
Residence demolished after electrical fire in Chautauqua County
Investigators said the fire originated in the living room of the single-family residence and was caused by an electrical problem.
Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary In The City Of Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged burglary in the City of Dunkirk. Dallas Morris was arrested by officers with Dunkirk Police, who responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Washington Avenue last Friday. Morris was taken...
Aggravated DWI arrest in Jamestown
On September 24th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Randall Schuler, 63, of Jamestown, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Jamestown Police had pulled over a vehicle on 2nd Street in Jamestown for driving with a flat tire. Troopers arrived on scene to assist and placed Schuler under arrest after he failed several SFSTs. Schuler was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .27. Schuler was then processed, issued tickets and released. Schuler is scheduled to appear in the city of Jamestown Court on a later date.
Health Officials Warn of Severe Flu Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – We are ramping up for flu season and health officials warn that this flu season could be more severe than recent years. As Epidemiologist and Erie News Now Contributor Dr. Becky Dawson explained, “There’s no such thing as it’s just a sore throat or it’s just the sniffles anymore.”
Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
Kennedy Man Accused Of Assaulting A Juvenile, Resulting In Injury
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Kennedy man is accused of assaulting a juvenile resulting in injury and prompting the youngster to run away from home. Back on September 22, New York State Police responded to Falconer Central School for a report of a runaway juvenile. An investigation...
Comments / 2