Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Indiana men's basketball preview — yikes, that non-conference slate is brutal

In the state of Indiana, there are only two seasons that actually matter: corn season and basketball season. Last I checked, corn season ended in September. In just under a month, Indiana men’s basketball will begin one of its most anticipated campaigns of the last decade. Head coach Mike Woodson has breathed life into a program running on fumes. The Big Ten’s media poll recently tapped the Hoosiers as preseason conference champions and named senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis the preseason conference player of the year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

'I'm not a miracle worker': Rod Carey addresses responsibilities of new role with Indiana football

On Monday, newly named offensive line coach Rod Carey answered questions from the media after being promoted Sunday afternoon. “Surreal to be back,” Carey said. Prior to Carey’s coaching career, he was a three-year starter at center for the Hoosiers from 1990-1993. During his senior year, he was awarded Indiana’s Corby Davis Outstanding Offensive Player Award.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana defense plays well despite the loss of defensive leader Cam Jones

Entering its homecoming matchup with No. 4 Michigan, the Indiana defense faced a tough task of stopping junior running back Blake Corum and the rest of the Wolverine rushing attack. The big story before the game even started was the losses of senior linebacker Cam Jones and senior defensive back Jaylin Williams to injury.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Michigan football coach Mike Hart updates health after medical emergency Saturday

Mike Hart, current Michigan football running backs coach and former Indiana football assistant coach, gave an update on his health via a Michigan football Twitter post Monday morning. This comes after Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter of Indiana’s game Saturday against No. 4 Michigan after suffering a medical emergency on the Michigan sideline.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football fires offensive line coach Darren Hiller after six seasons

Indiana football announced it has fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller, according to a press release Sunday. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in the press release Sunday. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

INSTANT RECAP: Indiana outlasted by No. 4 Michigan during Homecoming, 31-10

Indiana football was unable to keep up with No. 4 Michigan on homecoming weekend, losing, 31-10 Michigan’s offense got started early; within the first three minutes, Wolverines junior running back Blake Corum got into the endzone for a touchdown. Indiana managed to answer after a ten-play drive ended in the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan kicked a 44-yardfield goal to take a 10-7 lead. The single touchdown was Indiana’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Dr. Aaron Carroll promoted IU's mental health initiative, spoke with students at First Thursdays event

In February 2022, Indiana University announced the university’s new Student Mental Health Initiative led by Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s Chief Health Officer. It consists of three taskforces: culture and climate, services and support, and policies and protocols. These taskforces consist of several recommendations and actions to improve students’ mental health across all of IU’s campuses in Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Family of Bloomington teen injured in May's Greenhouse crash fundraising for medical costs

The family of a Bloomington teen who was injured in a crash Sept. 30 at May’s Greenhouse has created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Joey Henderson, 17, has had three surgeries and will undergo at least three more, according to the GoFundMe page. His mother and father are currently staying at the hospital and missing work to focus on Henderson. The family is asking for donations to help with Henderson’s medical bills and support them during their loss of income.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Oct. 5

The Bloomington Police Department responded to a report of a rape Oct. 5 at North College Avenue, according to the BPD daily summary log. The incident was reported by a 23-year-old woman, BPD Captain Ryan Pedigo said in an email. On Oct. 7, a detective spoke with an individual who had been in contact with the victim the night the incident took place, Pedigo said in an email.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Rape reportedly occurred Sept. 25 at Briscoe Quad

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. A rape reportedly occurred Sept. 25 at Briscoe Quadrangle, according to Deputy Chief Shannon Bunger from the Indiana University Police Department. The report was delayed, meaning it was submitted days, weeks, months or years after the incident. IUPD received the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

