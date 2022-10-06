Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana women’s basketball is nearly back, so what can we expect this season?
Bloomington is gorgeous this time of year, isn’t it? From the cool, crisp air in the morning to the fresh foliage setting the stage for scenic strolls to class, it all comes together into one fall staple: the return of basketball. We’re less than a month away from the...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball preview — yikes, that non-conference slate is brutal
In the state of Indiana, there are only two seasons that actually matter: corn season and basketball season. Last I checked, corn season ended in September. In just under a month, Indiana men’s basketball will begin one of its most anticipated campaigns of the last decade. Head coach Mike Woodson has breathed life into a program running on fumes. The Big Ten’s media poll recently tapped the Hoosiers as preseason conference champions and named senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis the preseason conference player of the year.
Indiana Daily Student
No goals, no points: Indiana women’s soccer extends scoreless streak in Big Ten games to one year
For the first time since 2011, Indiana women’s soccer has lost five matches in a row following a 1-0 defeat to No. 10 Rutgers on the road Sunday afternoon. A penalty in the 61st minute was all Rutgers needed to scrape across the breakthrough goal. It was the second straight game Indiana conceded a goal from the penalty spot.
Indiana Daily Student
‘I'm not a miracle worker’: Rod Carey addresses responsibilities of new role with Indiana football
On Monday, newly named offensive line coach Rod Carey answered questions from the media after being promoted Sunday afternoon. “Surreal to be back,” Carey said. Prior to Carey’s coaching career, he was a three-year starter at center for the Hoosiers from 1990-1993. During his senior year, he was awarded Indiana’s Corby Davis Outstanding Offensive Player Award.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer drops fifth straight against No. 10 Rutgers in 1-0 loss
The Indiana women’s soccer team continued its five-match losing streak and scoreless skid against Big Ten opponents with a 1-0 loss to No. 10 Rutgers Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers’ last win against a conference foe came nearly a year ago on Oct. 8, 2021, against Northwestern. Indiana entered...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer travels to No. 10 Rutgers looking to snap losing streak
Indiana women’s soccer has had plenty of time to reflect on its four-game losing streak — the program’s longest since 2018. The team had no games this week to prepare to take on No. 10 Rutgers on Sunday. Rutgers also had the week off following its 3-0...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer squanders first-half lead, draws Rutgers 2-2 in crucial road clash
One week ago, Indiana men’s soccer seemed relieved to return home with a point after drawing Michigan on the road. In a match in which the Hoosiers clawed back from two separate leads, the result was far from deflating. On Sunday against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, Indiana scored...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana defense plays well despite the loss of defensive leader Cam Jones
Entering its homecoming matchup with No. 4 Michigan, the Indiana defense faced a tough task of stopping junior running back Blake Corum and the rest of the Wolverine rushing attack. The big story before the game even started was the losses of senior linebacker Cam Jones and senior defensive back Jaylin Williams to injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Daily Student
Michigan football coach Mike Hart updates health after medical emergency Saturday
Mike Hart, current Michigan football running backs coach and former Indiana football assistant coach, gave an update on his health via a Michigan football Twitter post Monday morning. This comes after Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter of Indiana’s game Saturday against No. 4 Michigan after suffering a medical emergency on the Michigan sideline.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football fires offensive line coach Darren Hiller after six seasons
Indiana football announced it has fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller, according to a press release Sunday. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in the press release Sunday. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football flirts with an all-time upset, lets it slip through the cracks
Plagued by injuries, hosting the fourth-ranked team in the country and fresh off a miserable loss to Nebraska, Indiana was primed to be embarrassed on homecoming day against Michigan — until it didn’t. The Hoosiers were down several key players — most notably their best player, senior linebacker...
Indiana Daily Student
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana outlasted by No. 4 Michigan during Homecoming, 31-10
Indiana football was unable to keep up with No. 4 Michigan on homecoming weekend, losing, 31-10 Michigan’s offense got started early; within the first three minutes, Wolverines junior running back Blake Corum got into the endzone for a touchdown. Indiana managed to answer after a ten-play drive ended in the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan kicked a 44-yardfield goal to take a 10-7 lead. The single touchdown was Indiana’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Daily Student
Dr. Aaron Carroll promoted IU’s mental health initiative, spoke with students at First Thursdays event
In February 2022, Indiana University announced the university’s new Student Mental Health Initiative led by Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s Chief Health Officer. It consists of three taskforces: culture and climate, services and support, and policies and protocols. These taskforces consist of several recommendations and actions to improve students’ mental health across all of IU’s campuses in Indiana.
Indiana Daily Student
‘Welcome to The Matriarch’ empowers listeners to grow and look forward
Local band The Matriarch released their first EP, “Welcome to The Matriarch,” on Oct. 8. The indie pop and rock band will perform the EP’s five songs at Blockhouse Bar on Oct. 15 after Nic Siemer and The Croakes perform. Nic Siemer will open at 8:30 p.m.,...
Indiana Daily Student
Family of Bloomington teen injured in May’s Greenhouse crash fundraising for medical costs
The family of a Bloomington teen who was injured in a crash Sept. 30 at May’s Greenhouse has created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Joey Henderson, 17, has had three surgeries and will undergo at least three more, according to the GoFundMe page. His mother and father are currently staying at the hospital and missing work to focus on Henderson. The family is asking for donations to help with Henderson’s medical bills and support them during their loss of income.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Oct. 5
The Bloomington Police Department responded to a report of a rape Oct. 5 at North College Avenue, according to the BPD daily summary log. The incident was reported by a 23-year-old woman, BPD Captain Ryan Pedigo said in an email. On Oct. 7, a detective spoke with an individual who had been in contact with the victim the night the incident took place, Pedigo said in an email.
Indiana Daily Student
Rape reportedly occurred Sept. 25 at Briscoe Quad
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. A rape reportedly occurred Sept. 25 at Briscoe Quadrangle, according to Deputy Chief Shannon Bunger from the Indiana University Police Department. The report was delayed, meaning it was submitted days, weeks, months or years after the incident. IUPD received the...
Comments / 0