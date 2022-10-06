Read full article on original website
Definitely not a roundabout there’s way too much traffic during rush hours that would be a cluster. Put traffic lights in. I’ll be at the discussion to voice my opinion that’s for sure.
Rathdrum revises code rules on Food trucks, RV parking and housing
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The city of Rathdrum has enacted several code revisions to make way for mobile food service operations, relax off street parking for recreational vehicles, and address growing housing demand, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Previously, food courts were not allowed,” said...
Large vehicle no longer stuck under bridge on West 16th Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck was stuck under Fish Lake Tail Bridge at West 16th Avenue near US 195, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). According to the tweet, the road was blocked at West 16th Avenue at US 195. In a tweet from WSDOT, a truck was seen with its cargo caught under the bridge.
Water boil order in effect for city of Dover
DOVER, Idaho — A water boil order is currently in effect for the city of Dover. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office issued the order via an advisory message at 9 p.m. The order may remain in place until Tuesday morning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a full rolling boil for a minimum of 60 seconds. Potable drinking...
Coeur d'Alene new updated sign code takes effect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Call it a sign of the times. The city of Coeur d’Alene’s new sign code is in effect. That means, among other things, business owners must now apply for permits in order to temporarily place the A-frame signs commonly seen on sidewalks downtown.
Spokane police chief joins movement to empty homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has joined Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in demanding that state officials disband a large homeless camp in East Central due to ongoing nuisance law violations and criminal activity. The police department reports that there were 384 calls for service at the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bridge replacement begins Monday
CLARK FORK — The U.S. Forest Service will begin replacement work on the Johnson Creek Bridge near Clark Fork River starting Monday, Oct. 10. Located on the eastern shore of Lake Pend Oreille, the bridge will remain closed to public use for the duration of the project with an expected completion in February 2023. During that time, travelers should use alternate driving routes.
You won’t need to pay for parking meters on Monday in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on going to downtown Spokane on Monday or anywhere else that has a parking meter or kiosk, you won’t need to pay for parking. Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, and the City of Spokane says you won’t need to pay for parking at on-street parking meters or kiosks. City of Spokane offices will still...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to request helicopter unit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of...
Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
Northside water pump malfunction causing cloudy tap water
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Water Department technicians say a valve at Well Pump #4 has failed, causing air to enter the system and the water to have a cloudy or milky appearance. The city says the water is not contaminated and should be safe to drink and for normal household use. Crews will be flushing the north hill water system...
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
FOX 28 Spokane
“She looked like a lobotomy patient”: Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center...
Here are Spokane’s four major construction projects impacting your drive
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction inSpokane is causing traffic backups, lane closures and detours. It can be difficult to navigate through it all. So, KREM 2 confirmed the four major projects that could impact your drive. The most recent construction project is at Division and Sprague. Emergency repairs here have...
Construction on downtown Spokane railroad overpass causing large traffic backups
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents should expect delays while crews begin emergency repairs downtown. BNSF Railway is fixing a railroad overpass after a vehicle ran into it last month. The construction is already causing large traffic backups and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the traffic could go all the way back to I-90, delaying cars on the freeway.
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
Schweitzer unveils new spa, improvements
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is set to bring a little more “ahhh” to the ski season this year with the opening of a new spa in the village, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Cambium, a 3,600-square-foot spa, headlines more than $5 million...
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy
Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
Tap water now safe to use in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It is now safe to use your tap water in North Spokane. Late Friday night, the City of Spokane ran water quality tests after they found a failed valve that caused the water to be cloudy. The failed valve was at Well Pump 4. Customers north of North Foothills Dr. to Francis Ave., and Havana St. west...
KREM2
