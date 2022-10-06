ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WBRE

Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nescopeck man accused of plowing car through crowd faces 38 new charges

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nescopeck man accused of running his car through a crowd of people at a Berwick fundraiser is facing an additional 19 counts of attempted homicide. On Monday, state police announced Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, is facing 19 additional counts of attempted criminal homicide and 19 counts […]
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Crystal clear’ video helps police identify alleged wallet thief

Williamsport, Pa. — Under the ruse of applying for a job, a Lycoming County woman walked into a business and allegedly stole a wallet sitting on an employee’s desk unattended. Police viewed surveillance video that was described as “crystal clear” after the employee of Diamond Dinks reported money missing. The officers recognized Kasha Marie Bassett, 26, of Williamsport as they viewed video of the incident, investigators said. Bassett, who was...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Hazleton gunshot victim dies

HAZLETON, Pa. — The coroner confirms that a man shot on Friday night in Hazleton has died. Police were called to the intersection of South Fulton Court and East Noble Street for reports of gunshots. They found two victims there with gunshot wounds. One of those victims — Felix...
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Attack sends woman to the hospital

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man is accused of viciously beating his ex-girlfriend, leaving her with broken bones and a punctured lung. Liam Conner Schum, 25, is now facing a felony assault charge for the alleged attack that sent the woman to the hospital on Sept. 15. Police were called to the woman's home on E. Fifth Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, another woman on the porch directed...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for alleged Monroe County car thief

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they believe stole a vehicle in Monroe County earlier this week. Pocono Township Police say they issued an arrest warrant for William J. Minnick, age 50 from Lancaster, on October 8 for allegedly stealing a 2019 Gray Ford […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman applies for benefits, realizes identity stolen

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say they are investigating a case of unemployment fraud. According to a PSP press release, on October 5, just after 12:45 p.m., troopers received a report of unemployment fraud. As the release reads, the 65-year-old, female victim, from Effort, Monroe County, first learned […]
ASHLEY, PA
Times Leader

Ashley police investigating hit-run crash

ASHLEY — Two vehicles parked in the area of 15 N. Main St. were struck by what was described as black or dark blue older model pickup truck late Sunday night, borough police reported. Police said the driver of the older model pickup truck fled the scene after colliding...
ASHLEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Businesses allegedly caught selling booze to minors

Williamsport, Pa. — The state's liquor control officers cited numerous businesses in the region last month, including four that sold alcohol to minors, police say. Officers in the District Enforcement region 6, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, received 88 complaints in September. Of the 17 businesses checked for age compliance, five failed, records show. Police made three arrests, issued 10...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Arrest warrant issued in Lycoming County

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Lycoming Township police have issued a felony arrest warrant for 54-year-old Timothy Wayne Berry. Police say Berry has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery and theft by deception after cashing counterfeit checks in multiple area banks throughout September 2022. According to police, Berry, whose last […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after being shot in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Employees injured in Schuylkill County explosion

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion in Porter Township Monday. It happened as employees of Maine Drilling and Blasting were disposing of boxes that previously contained boosters used in the blasting process. Two employees were injured, and several vehicles were damaged. Officials are investigating...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
