Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man is accused of viciously beating his ex-girlfriend, leaving her with broken bones and a punctured lung. Liam Conner Schum, 25, is now facing a felony assault charge for the alleged attack that sent the woman to the hospital on Sept. 15. Police were called to the woman's home on E. Fifth Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, another woman on the porch directed...

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO