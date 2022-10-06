Read full article on original website
Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
Nescopeck man accused of plowing car through crowd faces 38 new charges
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nescopeck man accused of running his car through a crowd of people at a Berwick fundraiser is facing an additional 19 counts of attempted homicide. On Monday, state police announced Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, is facing 19 additional counts of attempted criminal homicide and 19 counts […]
'Crystal clear’ video helps police identify alleged wallet thief
Williamsport, Pa. — Under the ruse of applying for a job, a Lycoming County woman walked into a business and allegedly stole a wallet sitting on an employee’s desk unattended. Police viewed surveillance video that was described as “crystal clear” after the employee of Diamond Dinks reported money missing. The officers recognized Kasha Marie Bassett, 26, of Williamsport as they viewed video of the incident, investigators said. Bassett, who was...
local21news.com
Additional criminal charges filed against man accused of driving into crowd at fundraiser
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Additional criminal charges were approved and filed against a man accused of driving through a crowd at a Berwick fundraiser, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returning home and beating his mother to death. State Police say 24-year-old Adrian...
More charges filed against driver accused of driving into Berwick fundraiser
BERWICK, Pa. — A man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Columbia County is now facing attempted homicide charges. In August, Adrian Sura Reyes was charged with two counts of criminal homicide after allegedly driving into a crowd of people at a fundraiser in Berwick and then killing his mother.
Hazleton gunshot victim dies
HAZLETON, Pa. — The coroner confirms that a man shot on Friday night in Hazleton has died. Police were called to the intersection of South Fulton Court and East Noble Street for reports of gunshots. They found two victims there with gunshot wounds. One of those victims — Felix...
Attack sends woman to the hospital
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man is accused of viciously beating his ex-girlfriend, leaving her with broken bones and a punctured lung. Liam Conner Schum, 25, is now facing a felony assault charge for the alleged attack that sent the woman to the hospital on Sept. 15. Police were called to the woman's home on E. Fifth Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, another woman on the porch directed...
Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
Warrant issued for alleged Monroe County car thief
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they believe stole a vehicle in Monroe County earlier this week. Pocono Township Police say they issued an arrest warrant for William J. Minnick, age 50 from Lancaster, on October 8 for allegedly stealing a 2019 Gray Ford […]
Woman applies for benefits, realizes identity stolen
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say they are investigating a case of unemployment fraud. According to a PSP press release, on October 5, just after 12:45 p.m., troopers received a report of unemployment fraud. As the release reads, the 65-year-old, female victim, from Effort, Monroe County, first learned […]
Ashley police investigating hit-run crash
ASHLEY — Two vehicles parked in the area of 15 N. Main St. were struck by what was described as black or dark blue older model pickup truck late Sunday night, borough police reported. Police said the driver of the older model pickup truck fled the scene after colliding...
Businesses allegedly caught selling booze to minors
Williamsport, Pa. — The state's liquor control officers cited numerous businesses in the region last month, including four that sold alcohol to minors, police say. Officers in the District Enforcement region 6, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, received 88 complaints in September. Of the 17 businesses checked for age compliance, five failed, records show. Police made three arrests, issued 10...
Arrest warrant issued in Lycoming County
OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Lycoming Township police have issued a felony arrest warrant for 54-year-old Timothy Wayne Berry. Police say Berry has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery and theft by deception after cashing counterfeit checks in multiple area banks throughout September 2022. According to police, Berry, whose last […]
wkok.com
UPDATE: Broken Glass, Bullet, Led to Dismissal at Liberty Valley School
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – It was a window with a bullet hole, and a spent bullet found early Monday morning, that forced an early dismissal at Liberty Valley Intermediate School. Danville Area School District Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias said a district staffer was on the west side of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after being shot in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
Fire in old black powder facility in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Fire officials in Lackawanna County say an old powder magazine burned Tuesday morning. Cameras on the roof of WNEP-TV caught the flames near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport around 6 a.m. The building was 300 yards from the airport property. Crews are tearing down what is left...
PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
Employees injured in Schuylkill County explosion
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion in Porter Township Monday. It happened as employees of Maine Drilling and Blasting were disposing of boxes that previously contained boosters used in the blasting process. Two employees were injured, and several vehicles were damaged. Officials are investigating...
Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
