St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with...
Who are the indigenous people of the St. Louis area?
In observance of Indigenous Peoples Day, FOX 2 examined the indigenous peoples of the St. Louis area.
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for Black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center
Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
Hancock & Kelley: Mayor Jones sticks up for St. Louis
Finally, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones "loses it" on St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. It's our quote of the week. Hancock & Kelley: Mayor Jones sticks up for St. Louis. Finally, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones "loses it" on St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. It's our quote of...
Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker
ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
What Are You Doing About It? Dine to Donate, Shred Day, Light the Night Walk
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help St. Louis Avian Rescue (STAR) rehome parrots who outlive their human family members. Monday, October 10. Noon – 9:00 p.m. CDT. Pizza Head. 3196 S. Grand Blvd. St....
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
City Foundry’s mini-golf venue opens this winter after raising $150M
ST. LOUIS – Puttshack, a mini-golf course coming to City Foundry STL this winter, finished raising a growth capital round of $150 million. Puttshack said, “The new funding will support Puttshack’s rapid growth strategy in the United States, bringing its cutting-edge and high-energy experience to more cities across the nation.”
Mondays with Mahe: St. Louis’s top restaurants in St. Louis Magazine
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine is out with its top dining spots and this year’s restaurants of the year. Dining Editor George Mahe showed a few dishes from three restaurants – Jalea, in St. Charles, II Bel Lago in Creve Coeur, and Tony’s in Clayton.
St. Louis residents frustrated with broken, rusty dumpsters
As St. Louis struggles to keep up with overflowing trash dumpsters, another issue has surfaced in the city's garbage crisis: dumpsters that are so old and rusty, they are falling apart.
Kingside Diner is coming to Lambert Airport
ST. LOUIS – Kingside Diner is coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The addition of the restaurant to Concourse C was approved by the airport’s commission on Wednesday. Paradies Lagardère’s proposed the addition of Kingside Diner. It operates two Vino Volo wine bars inside STL. One is...
Run to Scooter’s Coffee and help The Pink Agenda with an order of courage cookies
ST. LOUIS – Your next run to Scooter’s Coffee can help The Pink Agenda with an order of courage cookies during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The chain will support the group that donates to research efforts and offers support and fun for cancer warriors. Find a location near...
BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks
ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
VA gives $20,000 to disabled Army veteran for vehicle after years of delay
The Veterans Administration has finally given the $20,000 it promised to pay years ago to a disabled Army veteran for an SUV.
St. Louis sports store gearing up for fall sports
After the St. Louis Cardinals' quick exit from the postseason, a local sports store made a transition to other sports, like hockey.
St. Louis forecast: More cool air in the future?
ST. LOUIS – It’s been a beautiful but cool fall weekend, with Sunday’s high temperatures getting back to a little above normal. There is a quick warmup on the way, with temperatures into the 80s on Monday. A cold front will swop in, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday.
Check out these top fall destinations in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – With Halloween approaching, temperatures dropping, and football season entering its first full month – there are several activities you and your family could get involved in. Here’s a list of some of the best fall destinations to head to in the St. Louis area.
