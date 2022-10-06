ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for Black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
labortribune.com

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center

Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Mayor Jones sticks up for St. Louis

Finally, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones "loses it" on St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. It's our quote of the week. Hancock & Kelley: Mayor Jones sticks up for St. Louis. Finally, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones "loses it" on St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. It's our quote of...
FOX2now.com

Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker

ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
FOX2Now

Kingside Diner is coming to Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS – Kingside Diner is coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The addition of the restaurant to Concourse C was approved by the airport’s commission on Wednesday. Paradies Lagardère’s proposed the addition of Kingside Diner. It operates two Vino Volo wine bars inside STL. One is...
FOX2Now

BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks

ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
FOX2Now

St. Louis forecast: More cool air in the future?

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a beautiful but cool fall weekend, with Sunday’s high temperatures getting back to a little above normal. There is a quick warmup on the way, with temperatures into the 80s on Monday. A cold front will swop in, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday.
