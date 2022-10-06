Read full article on original website
WIBW
USD 345 approves using Narcan in district buildings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With the increase in fentanyl cases in Kansas, USD 345 voted to introduce a new tool to make sure its schools can act in the event of an overdose. “I’m asking our school board to allow us to stock Narcan in our health rooms to be used for any opioid overdoses that we may encounter in our students, staff or community members,” said Health Services Director, Jenny Crowell.
WIBW
KDOT to host career fair in downtown Topeka parking lot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a career fair in a downtown Topeka parking lot on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it will host a career fair in Parking lot #8 at the corner of 6th and Van Buren in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Washburn small business center to welcome new, familiar face
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Small Business Development Center at Washburn University will welcome a new, but familiar, face. The Kansas Small Business Development Center says that it has promoted Nadia Arbelo, adviser of the Manhattan Outreach Center, to Assistant Director for the organization at Washburn University. The Kansas SBDC...
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
WIBW
Constitutional amendment recount costs Shawnee Co. taxpayers $17,000
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee county taxpayers appear to be the ones footing the bill for a recent recount, following the approval from Shawnee Co. Commissioners. Commissioners approved a $17,000 dollar funding request made Monday morning by elections commissioner Andrew Howell. Howell said that $17,000 is what it cost his office in overtime to recount the constitutional question -- or the Value Them Both question - on the August primary ballot.
KCTV 5
After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?
MISSION, Ks. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
WIBW
Lyndon, Nemaha Co. voters to decide on funding for school district projects
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Big votes are on the ballot for voters in two Northeast Kansas school districts. Voters living in the Lyndon School District will vote on a two-part bond to fund heating and safety improvements to the district’s schools. The first proposal covers heating and electrical upgrades...
WIBW
Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now available for the United Way Christmas Bureau and intake dates have been announced. The United Way of Greater Topeka says residents in Shawnee Co. who need a little help to have a merrier holiday are once again able to sign up for the Christmas Bureau.
kcur.org
A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle
Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Historic Homes Tour offers glimpse into the past
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Historical Society is holding its annual Historic Homes Tour this weekend. The tour is the group’s major fundraising event each year. It is being held October 16th from 1 to 6 p.m. and tickets are $75. There are six buildings on the...
WIBW
Washburn to host launch party for book with local influence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - History and book lovers have been invited to Washburn University to celebrate the launch of a book with local influence. Washburn University says its department of history will host a book launch for the second volume of “The Americas: An Encyclopedia of Culture and Society.” The book has been edited by Dr. Kim Morse, a professor in the department.
WIBW
Lanes of SW 5th St. to close in Topeka for construction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of SW 5th St. will close in Topeka for a pavement project. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Sunflower Pavin will close two lanes of SW 5th St. at the Jackson intersection on the east leg. It said construction will head east for about 10 feet to remove and replace a temporary pavement cap.
WIBW
New phase set to start as construction progresses on NW Tyler St.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction on the NW Tyler St. project is progressing and a new phase is set to start. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, pavement removal and excavation for new pavement will begin on NW Tyler St. between NW Ross and Beverly. Residents in the area will still have access to their driveways from the Tyler St. right-of-way.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo successfully completes giraffe migration to new enclosure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has successfully completed the migration of giraffes to their new enclosure in a new exhibit. The Topeka Zoo says that on Sunday, Oct. 9, it successfully completed the relocation of its giraffe herd to a newly constructed habitat located in the new Giraffe & Friends enclosure.
WIBW
Walk to benefit children with speech disorder to circle Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A walk to benefit children with an uncommon speech disorder will make its way around Lake Shawnee. Apraxia Kids, a nonprofit organization, says it will host the 2022 Topeka Walk for Apraxia at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lake Shawnee Shelter #4, SE Tinman Cir., to benefit children with apraxia of speech. It said a ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and registration for the event is free.
fortscott.biz
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Returns to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely...
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available this coming weekend at a downtown Topeka church. St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will be the site of a Harvesters food giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Organizers said food items will be distributed...
WIBW
E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet. In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.
WIBW
Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
kcur.org
KU Health System will merge with Olathe Health, affecting thousands of Kansas patients
Olathe Health will soon be part of the University of Kansas Health System. At a press briefing Wednesday morning, officials from Olathe Health and the University of Kansas Health System announced they had signed a letter of intent that will kick off negotiations between the two health care providers. The...
