TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With the increase in fentanyl cases in Kansas, USD 345 voted to introduce a new tool to make sure its schools can act in the event of an overdose. “I’m asking our school board to allow us to stock Narcan in our health rooms to be used for any opioid overdoses that we may encounter in our students, staff or community members,” said Health Services Director, Jenny Crowell.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO