Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
AAA: Michigan gas prices jump 19 cents from a week ago
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Gas prices in Michigan are continuing the upward trend, rising 19 cents compared to last week. AAA is reporting that drivers are now paying an average of $4.36 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year.
