Watch: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Suit For Bengals’ Primetime Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. Joe Burrow got to M&T Bank Stadium in an all black suit. Check out his pregame look below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Lions’ Rookie Grades: Hutchinson, Rodriguez Learn Lessons
As injuries pile up on the 2022 Detroit Lions, rookies are beginning to see more action. After beginning the season with just three rookies active, Detroit deployed six rookies onto the field in a 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday. Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez received their fifth...
David Tepper Addresses the Firing of Matt Rhule
Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule just two years and some change into a seven-year deal that the two sides agreed upon in the winter of 2020. Rhule went 11-27 in 38 games as the man in charge. Just a few hours after the team's announcement,...
Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants
The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo, I was disappointed that the Raiders waived Tyron...
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders
Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
‘F-Minus!’ Bills Rookie CB Kaiir Elam Grades Himself - With Chiefs Next
The Buffalo Bills have relied heavily this season on rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, as he's been asked to play a large role in the secondary early in his NFL career. He has been reliable for the Bills so far, both in his coverage skills and ability to come downhill and make a tackle. However, as is the case with most rookies, it can be a rough transition from college to the NFL.
Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on Keenan Allen, Dustin Hopkins, Trey Pipkins and Joshua Palmer
The Chargers have been no stranger to injuries early on this season. That's prompted the team to embrace the 'next man up' mindset, rallying towards two consecutive wins since losing two key starters in left tackle Rashawn Slater and edge rusher Joey Bosa. Following the Chargers 30-28 win over the...
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Ready or not, it’s Seahawks rookie Ken Walker’s time to replace Rashaad Penny
Ken Walker was more prepared for the question than he was for the surprising acres of space he found on his first professional touchdown. “I’m ready,” the rookie second-round draft choice said Sunday of replacing injured-again Rashaad Penny as the Seahawks’ lead running back. He has to...
Why Dan Campbell Sees ‘Better Days Ahead’
While starting the 2022 NFL season with a record of 1-4 is disappointing and surprising, the Detroit Lions are going to take full advantage of their bye week. The team is entering the break battered and bruised, but their resolve to get back to work to solve the myriad of issues impacting the team has not been broken.
Young Ravens Safeties Have to Fill Void for Loss of Marcus Williams
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rookie Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone will need to grow up fast. The two safeties will see increased reps with veteran Marcus William out indefinitely with a dislocated wrist. "I expect those guys to continue to grow and to play well," coach John Harbaugh said...
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation
View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
Kenny Pickett Feels Respected Enough to Hold Steelers Accountable
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and moved to 1-4 for the first time since 2019. As the 38-3 final score would indicate, the team needs to make improvements in just about every phase of the game. The offense has struggled to score...
Chargers vs. Broncos Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Chargers -4.5 Moneyline: Chargers (-225), Broncos (+188) *All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The point spread sits in favor of the Chargers by 4.5 points. Across the Chargers' five games this season, they've covered the spread three times. As for the point total, it's slated for 45.5...
Royals 2022 Season Review and Offseason Preview
The Kansas City Royals sputtered to the finish line as the 2022 season came to a close with six games against the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals lost five of those outings while the Guardians used them as a launching point for their playoff run. This season was full of ups...
