In the last week, UNC Football offered three student-athletes in both the class of 2023 and the class of 2024. UNC Football had a busy week of recruiting last week as three top prospects were offered scholarships. The Tar Heels offered 2024 athlete DeMello Jones, 2023 quarterback Brandyn Hillman, and 2023 athlete Aziah Johnson.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO