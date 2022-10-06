ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrum, VA

Cobbs ending tenure as school superintendent

Franklin County Public Schools is preparing to look for a new superintendent. Bernice Cobbs has decided not to enter into another contract with the school system, so that requires the start of a search process, county School Board Chairman Jeff Worley said at Monday’s board meeting. Cobbs has guided...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

