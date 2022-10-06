Read full article on original website
Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public
Alexandria, La - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public...
LDWF Cites Ball Woman for Hunting Violations
Rapides Parish, La - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4. Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents...
Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is warning local businesses that it has received several recent reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the community. Businesses are being advised to examine any cash payments for authenticity and to report any use of counterfeit funds to law enforcement. Authorities...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Moss Bluff. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 900 block of Wood Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana between October 7 at 5 pm and October 9 at 3 pm.
Pineville Man Arrested for Domestic Abuse
Rapides Parish, La - On October 3rd , 2022, Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road, Pineville LA. According to the reporting witnesses, a verbal altercation could be heard from next door. Upon Deputies’ arrival, a disturbance could still be heard from...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2022. Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana. Jordan Casey Fontenot, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer. William Bradford Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense...
Leesville City Council 10/10/2022 Agenda
7. PAY REQUESTS A. Leesville DWRLF Water Improvements Project No. A8012037 Meyer & Associates, Inc. Invoice 32034 $5,090.24. 9. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE 11 OF 2022 – an ordinance to amend the official zoning map to rezone from A-10 Manufactured Home Park District (old Tower Trailer Park) to A-9 Apartment District for a new apartment complex development. Public Hearing will be on October 24, 2022.
Concerns remain over 17-year-old found dead at Paragon
Pineville Police Chief Donald Weatherford is wrapping up a nearly 40-year-long career in law enforcement, with 12 of those years as chief in Pineville. Alexandria citizens are growing concerned about the lack of communication on crime after a violent weekend. Dark Woods Haunted Adventure Park is back with new thrills...
Victim Identified in Deadly House Fire
Alexandria, La - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. The State Fire Marshal’s office has stated...
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Multiple crimes in Alexandria overnight led to at least three people being shot. KALB has been notified of three different incidents, but only received an official press release from the City of Alexandria for one of the incidents. News Channel 5 was alerted about a shooting...
Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive has pleaded “not guilty” to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment. Daniel Aikens, 40, entered his plea to the newest indictment via...
Lake Area shelters in need of pet parents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October is National Adopt-a-Dog Month and there are lots of little paws in search of a home, even if it’s temporary. According to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million animals enter shelters around the U.S. every year. Locally,...
Lake Charles Man Gets a Feathered Visitor in His House at Night
Most of us that have had roommates know that sometimes they can be weird. Then we have all had the occasional unwanted or, in this case, an uninvited guest who shows up to the house. The uninvited guest would be the pertinent part of this story. A random chicken took a stroll through his living room.
Lake Charles Woman Indicted for Second-Degree Murder
Lake Charles, La - A mother accused of leaving her 6-month-old in a hot car for five hours in August was formally charged with murder Thursday. A grand jury in state district court returned a charge of second-degree murder against Lake Charles woman Ivy Lynn Lee, 23. Six-month-old Carissa Lewis...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy arrested, terminated
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of felony theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.
Many Police Recover Stolen Goods
Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
