The trailer for Good Night Oppy unveiled by Amazon Prime reveals the bond between NASA scientists and two Rover robots they sent to Mars for a 90-day mission, only to see the machines survive for many years on space missions. “I don’t think anyone expected the Rover to survive all these disasters,” a scientist says of the Mars robots at one point in the trailer for Ryan White’s heartwarming documentary. In 2003, two robotic rovers, named Spirit and Opportunity, were sent to Mars on separate missions to collect data and both were designed to only survive 90-day missions. More from...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO