Three Stocks That Can Thrive in a Recession: Morningstar

Many economists say a recession is likely by the end of this year. So which stocks can do well during a downturn?. Morningstar investment specialist Susan Dziubinski offers some guidelines. “First, recession-proof companies typically provide goods and services that consumers will continue to pay for no matter what's going on...
Nvidia Stock Slides, Leading Chipmakers Lower, As Biden’s China Export Curbs Bite

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report lead chip stocks lower Tuesday amid a spate of analyst downgrades and broader sector repricing following last week's move by the Biden administration to restrict tech exports to China. A warning on near-term revenue growth from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced...
Economic Outlook Goes From Bad to Worse

The economic rhetoric is getting worse — and clearer — lending an urgency to calls that the world needs to prepare for tougher times now. While the language of economics is so often inscrutable — aimed at people who spend their days poring over trade balances — increasingly blunt pronouncements from the top of the financial world are underscoring just how much risk lies in the year ahead.
