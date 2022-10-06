FAYETTE, IOWA (October 10, 2022) — Jake Hilmer, from Walker, Iowa, and Kylie Volesky from Alburnett, Iowa, were crowned Upper Iowa University's (UIU) Homecoming King and Queen during UIU's weeklong celebration October 3-8. About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, non-profit university providing undergraduate- and graduate-degree programs to about 4,500 students — nationally and internationally — at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over twenty US locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple-delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual-enrollment programs for high-school students as well as continuing-education and professional-development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit uiu.edu.

FAYETTE, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO