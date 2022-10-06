For years, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been vocal about his team's "knucklehead" rule. You can have one on the roster ... but you can't have two. The Mavs might not have a knucklehead on this year's roster, but that might depend on how you feel about Christian Wood. By all accounts so far, though, there have been no issues from Wood in training camp or preseason, despite coach Jason Kidd making him start the year by coming off the bench. We’ll see how that situation develops throughout the season, which tips off in one week.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO