Nonprofit in Clark County Receives Grant to Help Fund Continued Efforts to Assist Young, Pregnant and Homeless Women

Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
More Nevada clinicians go cash-only, limiting accessibility to therapy, counseling
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the US, according to a recent poll. Still, on World Mental Health Day, there is a concern in Las Vegas that people who need help are not able to get it. That...
United Way of Southern Nevada suit drive helps women looking to enter business world
Shi Howell hopes her story – she now works as a community health care worker who often meets with well-dressed elected officials – encourages donations to the United Way’s 15th Annual Women United Suit Drive.
Rob Telles' financial records to be made public after judge's ruling
Financial records of Rob Telles, the Clark County elected official arrested for murder, were made public after a judge's ruling on Monday.
Las Vegas ranks near bottom of city safety survey, Henderson and NLV higher
A new survey places Las Vegas at No. 156 out of 182 in a look at the safest cities to call home. Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno scored higher.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Altercation between around 20 prisoners breaks out at High Desert State Prison
CLARK COUNTY, Nevada (KOLO) - An altercation involving around 20 prisoners broke out at High Desert State Prison on Sunday, officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections say. The altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. and lasted around two minutes before being subdued. All offenders were evaluated, treated and secured...
New project expected to transform, improve downtown Las Vegas area
The City of Las Vegas's newest project is GreeNVision: The Stewart Avenue Complete Streets project, which is expected to be a transformation for the downtown area.
8newsnow.com
No call too small: Henderson firefighter goes above and beyond to rescue puppies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A unique bond was formed between a Henderson firefighter and a local dog owner after a boxer fell ill. Rhonda Hesse already owned a senior boxer dog named Smalls, before taking in Minnie, another dog of the same breed. “She was just the sweetest thing she...
businesspress.vegas
Panda named No. 1 Nevada Top Workplace in big business division
The best place to work among the largest companies in Nevada in 2022 is Panda Restaurant Group for the second consecutive year. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 70 Nevada locations with about 1,100 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffic enforcement initiative to target impaired drivers. According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31. Henderson police say the agency will work to make...
The Animal Foundation: 40 dogs show signs of respiratory illness
Officials at The Animal Foundation say dogs are "responding well to treatment" after an outbreak of respiratory illness at the shelter that caused a pause on all dog adoptions.
40 dogs show signs of respiratory illness, 11 test positive for Canine Pneumovirus at Las Vegas Animal Foundation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 40 dogs at The Animal Foundation’s shelter are showing signs of an upper respiratory illness and 11 have tested positive for Canine Pneumovirus, the foundation said Monday. Other test results are still pending, according to the foundation. “Canine Pneumovirus causes symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge, and fever. Most […]
nevadabusiness.com
What’s Your Story Event Helps People Heal Through Stories, Oct. 14-15
LAS VEGAS — The healing power of stories is being featured at the inaugural What’s Your Story event on Friday, Oct.14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Ahern Hotel. Featured presenters include people who have overcome traumatic and adverse situations to achieve their dreams and passion. What’s Your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theeastcountygazette.com
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County DA reacts to stabbing spree suspect, comments on immigration status
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson gave statements on the stabbing spree suspect following his first court appearance Friday afternoon. For the first time, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios made his court appearance. Police say Barrios stabbed 8 people near the Wynn Thursday morning, two were killed.
Pro-life students allege discrimination in lawsuit against Las Vegas high school
A pro-life group is suing a Las Vegas high school and school district for allegedly discriminating against their club by suppressing their message and materials.
krcgtv.com
Family, friends meet at park for vigil of Las Vegas mass stabbing victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friends and family gathered at a Nevada park to honor a woman who was fatally stabbed along the Las Vegas strip. A makeshift memorial was laid out for display at Cornerstone Park as people paid tribute to Maris DiGiovanni. The 30-year-old was murdered Thursday while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro locates man, 80, last seen Saturday in west valley neighborhood
A man last seen in a west valley neighborhood could be in emotional distress and in need of medical attention, Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. Metro Police say they arrested three people for...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
Candlelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan DiGiovanni
Maris Jordan DiGiovanni was a victim of a mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that killed two people and injured six others.
Comments / 0