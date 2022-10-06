It was Madonna’s first starring role in a movie. And many say it is still her best. The film was 1985’s Desperately Seeking Susan, a hip comedy of errors set in the downtown New York club scene.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside TV's Latest Exec Shuffle; 'Big Bang' Secrets Revealed -- TV's Top 5 Podcast'Leaving Las Vegas' Director Says Nicolas Cage Was Never Paid $100K Fee for Oscar-Winning Role'TV's Top 5': A Discussion About the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time Madonna plays Susan, a scenester trailed by the mob after stealing a pair of valuable Egyptian earrings. Rosanna Arquette plays...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO