Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Off-the-course adjustments held Rahm back this year, he says
MADRID (AP) — It's taken quite some time for Jon Rahm to adjust to changes in his personal life this year, and he said that made it tougher for him to meet expectations on the course. Rahm, who won the Spanish Open on Sunday for his second victory of...
GOLF・
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
WTA Race Standings
1. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 4301. 2. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 4155. 3. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 3655. 4. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 3581. 5. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, United States, 3426. 6. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Auxerre apologizes for coach's middle finger gesture
PARIS (AP) — French league club Auxerre has issued an apology for its coach's behavior after Jean-Marc Furlan gave opposing fans the middle finger during a match. Furlan was sent off deep in added time during Auxerre's 2-1 loss at Clermont on Sunday. Furlan said he went to argue with match referee Mathieu Vernice because he was under the impression Clermont was not sanctioned enough for its fouls.
Porterville Recorder
Comments / 0