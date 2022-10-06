ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 5

Related
WBTV

Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) – Customers of a self-proclaimed building company tell WBTV they were having trouble getting the contractor to honor their warranty and fix dozens of issues in their newly built homes. A WBTV Investigation into their expensive predicaments revealed a different licensed general contractor was actually responsible for building their homes, one they had never even heard of.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WBTV

City of Concord welcomes Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is excited to welcome Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategist. Brown will work closely with city leadership and community partners to develop and implement trainings, programs, and activities that ensure Concord remains a vibrant community where everyone feels they are valued and belong.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Iranian women in Charlotte keeping spotlight on injustices in their country

Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
WBTV

Groundbreaking for Yadkin River Trailhead happening Monday in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony for its planned Trailhead at Yadkin River Park on Monday, October 17. The event will take place on the southern end of the Wil-Cox Bridge at 2 p.m. Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed...
SPENCER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job

STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
STANLEY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health Center#Health Service#Fbi#Medical Services#General Health#Wbtv
WBTV

Did Y’all Hear? Cabarrus County debuted a podcast

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The opening line sets the stage. “This is a podcast about a place,” host Dominique Clark says. “And there’s no better way to start talking about a place than to go back to how it all began.”. Clark, Cabarrus County’s outreach coordinator/digital...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte city council move broadens access for deaf community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. A city spokesperson, who said the change went into effect in September after the new city council was sworn in, explained this was a way to connect more with the deaf and hard of hearing community here in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBTV

Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte

1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. The fire took...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

‘Full-blown SWAT deployment’ underway at Vale home, officials say

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.
VALE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police recognizes Domestic Violence Month

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department and the Family Crisis Council of Rowan County will host a number of initiatives this month to bring greater awareness to domestic violence. Family Crisis Council (FCC) Executive Director Christina Rary, and Salisbury Police Victim/Witness Advocate Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, will lead programming...
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Power outage affects 600 customers, West Charlotte High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Around 600 customers, including West Charlotte High School, were without power Monday morning, according to officials. The Duke Energy outage map showed the outage was affecting 603 customers in an area around I-85 and Beatties Ford Road. Officials said the outage was due to a vehicle damaging power equipment. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy