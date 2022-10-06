Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
CMPD announces policy changes in response to teacher being wrongfully handcuffed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than a year after a Charlotte teacher was wrongfully detained after a case of mistaken identity, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police will make some policy changes. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police issued its response to recommendations the Citizens Review Board made after it reviewed the case. In June 2021,...
WBTV
Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) – Customers of a self-proclaimed building company tell WBTV they were having trouble getting the contractor to honor their warranty and fix dozens of issues in their newly built homes. A WBTV Investigation into their expensive predicaments revealed a different licensed general contractor was actually responsible for building their homes, one they had never even heard of.
WBTV
City of Concord welcomes Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is excited to welcome Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategist. Brown will work closely with city leadership and community partners to develop and implement trainings, programs, and activities that ensure Concord remains a vibrant community where everyone feels they are valued and belong.
WBTV
Iranian women in Charlotte keeping spotlight on injustices in their country
Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Groundbreaking for Yadkin River Trailhead happening Monday in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony for its planned Trailhead at Yadkin River Park on Monday, October 17. The event will take place on the southern end of the Wil-Cox Bridge at 2 p.m. Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed...
WBTV
Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police issued its...
wccbcharlotte.com
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Applications for food assistance in Mecklenburg are backlogged
North Carolina has seen a rise in applications for Food and Nutrition Services, formerly known as food stamps, in the past few months, and Mecklenburg County has had trouble keeping up with an increase locally. A county spokesperson said Friday that staff are still processing FNS applications from August despite...
WBTV
Did Y’all Hear? Cabarrus County debuted a podcast
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The opening line sets the stage. “This is a podcast about a place,” host Dominique Clark says. “And there’s no better way to start talking about a place than to go back to how it all began.”. Clark, Cabarrus County’s outreach coordinator/digital...
WBTV
Charlotte city council move broadens access for deaf community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. A city spokesperson, who said the change went into effect in September after the new city council was sworn in, explained this was a way to connect more with the deaf and hard of hearing community here in Charlotte.
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. The fire took...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nurse practitioner joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
WBTV
‘Full-blown SWAT deployment’ underway at Vale home, officials say
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, re-offered job by company
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina family wants answers after their loved one was fired from a job he had been doing for over 20 years. Dennis Peek has Down syndrome and was planning to retire soon from Wendy’s. But his family said Wendy’s fired him because “he wasn’t able to do his job like a normal person,” according to WSOC-TV.
CMPD announces changes more than 1 year after officers wrongfully detained CMS teacher
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is making changes to its license-plate-reader policies more than a year after officers wrongfully detained a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher in June 2021. At the time, police were looking for an attempted murder suspect with a similar name as second-grade teacher Jasmine Horne. However,...
WBTV
Salisbury Police recognizes Domestic Violence Month
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department and the Family Crisis Council of Rowan County will host a number of initiatives this month to bring greater awareness to domestic violence. Family Crisis Council (FCC) Executive Director Christina Rary, and Salisbury Police Victim/Witness Advocate Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, will lead programming...
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
Power outage affects 600 customers, West Charlotte High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Around 600 customers, including West Charlotte High School, were without power Monday morning, according to officials. The Duke Energy outage map showed the outage was affecting 603 customers in an area around I-85 and Beatties Ford Road. Officials said the outage was due to a vehicle damaging power equipment. […]
Comments / 5