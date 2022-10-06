ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill

By Chuck Williams
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDf0y_0iOkp5JS00

COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning.

Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand.

“The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said Bobby Watson, president of Local 971, which is affiliated with the United Steelworkers Union. “Their goal is to keep us out of this mill and starve us out. And continue to hold us out of this facility. And force this concessionary contract on the employees.”

WRBL reached out to a WestRock spokesperson in Atlanta Thursday morning and is awaiting a response. The company previously said if there was a work stoppage the mill would continue to operate with non-union labor.

Testimony: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was smothered to death

The Local 971 and two other West Rock Unions — Local 1471 and Local 1972 — represent about 465 workers.

The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks have been ongoing. But there is no new agreement.

Watson said talks with the company were held late Wednesday afternoon, but produced no progress.

The paper mill produces coated paper, which is used in consumer packaging.

To produce that specialized paper, employees work an unconventional schedule that requires many of them to work all three shifts – day, evening, and overnight — during any given month.

The union leaders tell WRBL that this is about protecting language in their contract that has to do with overtime and pay to protect them for working these unconventional hours.

The company has offered a one-time payout t each union employee and raises over the next two years. The union has rejected those offers. The most recent vote was less than a week ago and Watson says the union voted about 90 percent against that offer.

Here is what union leaders and the company said earlier this week as the work stoppage loomed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Sundown Lightfoot
5d ago

Absolutely no support from anti labor, anti union Ivey. The presence of law enforcement is to protect the scabs that cross the line. Case in point: The UMW that has been on strike in Brookwood for over one year.

Reply
2
Related
wvtm13.com

Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Union, AL
Local
Alabama Business
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Another ‘record’ surplus in 2022 proves that Alabama can afford historic tax relief

Last Friday marked the end of the 2022 fiscal year. For the Alabama state government, it was another record-breaking year. In 2022, the state took more tax dollars from citizens than ever before, ending the year with a $2 billion revenue surplus. In total, state government collected more than $13 billion in revenue in 2022 (for context, collections totaled $8.6B in 2019), shattering the previous record set in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

U.S. 231 at Highway 82 closed after fiery crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes to close in Montgomery County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 at Highway 82 in Montgomery County. The road is currently...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Watson
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Paper Mill
aldailynews.com

Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

All of us can prepare our own burgers in just a few minutes. However, most of the time those that we eat at a restaurant taste a lot better. On top of that, we all love to go out with our friends and family members from time to time. With that in mind, if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

First lady Jill Biden set to visit Georgia this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House. During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama, she’s also set to stop by […]
GEORGIA STATE
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WTVM

Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. On October 11, a heavy police presence was seen on Windway Road and Ogletree Road. As a precaution, Ogletree Elementary School was secured - though the school never faced any...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy