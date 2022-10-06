ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court calls DACA illegal, but leaves protections for ‘Dreamers’ in place for now

By Kyle Dunphey
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwYZB_0iOkozXY00
DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, supporters, including Xochitl Cornejo, center, march to the Capitol during the “We Are All DREAMers” rally in Salt Lake City on Sept. 16, 2017. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday dealt a blow to the Biden administration and the thousands of young people in the U.S. hoping to benefit from the Obama-era Deferred Access for Childhood Arrivals program , or DACA, siding with an earlier ruling that deems the policy unlawful.

A three-judge panel argued the Obama administration did not have the authority to create the program in 2012, which granted children of undocumented migrants nicknamed “Dreamers” protection from deportation and work authorization.

Related

Wednesday’s ruling supports a conclusion made by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen in July 2021, which called DACA unlawful partly because the Obama administration established the law through the Department of Homeland Security, violating the Administrative Procedure Act.

That ruling came after a coalition of seven states led by Texas sued in 2018, calling the law unconstitutional because it bypassed Congress.

However Hanen’s conclusion — which is effectively what the 5th Circuit deferred to on Wednesday — does not completely shut down DACA. Instead, it prohibits first-time applicants while leaving the law in place for current recipients.

Hanen is also directed with reviewing a final version of DACA that the Biden administration made in August in an effort to codify the law.

In a statement, Biden said he was “disappointed” in the ruling.

“The court’s stay provides a temporary reprieve for DACA recipients but one thing remains clear: the lives of Dreamers remain in limbo,” the statement reads . “Today’s decision is the result of continued efforts by Republican state officials to strip DACA recipients of the protections and work authorization that many have now held for over a decade.”

Biden also called on Congress to pass permanent protections for Dreamers, including a pathway for citizenship.

For the roughly 600,000 Dreamers currently living in the U.S., the last decade has been marred by uncertainty .

They could apply if they arrived in the U.S. at 16 years old or younger, and before 2007, were enrolled in a school and had a clean record. Anyone serving in the U.S. military was eligible, too.

But there is no pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, who for years lived in a state of limbo. The 2007 cutoff also means young Dreamers are ineligible for the program — roughly 100,000 will graduate high school this year unable to legally work.

Obama himself called the law a “stopgap” measure when it went into effect in 2012.

In the years that followed, immigration advocates assumed lawmakers would step in with a more permanent solution — “We presumed it would be a policy that stayed in place until Congress did something better,” said Matthew Soerens , the U.S. director of church mobilization and advocacy for World Relief’s refugee resettlement agency.

“Evangelicals have been urging Congress to solve this issue by passing legislation to allow Dreamers to apply for permanent legal status and citizenship for years, but today’s court decision underscores the urgency of action,” he said on Thursday.

Other advocates say the ruling sends a signal. “It indicates that DACA’s days are numbered,” Laurence Benenson, vice president of policy and advocacy at the National Immigration Forum, in a statement. “The ruling further solidifies the reality that Congress must provide certainty in the form of a permanent legislative solution that would allow Dreamers to stay and work in the country long term.”

Comments / 2

Guest
5d ago

Haven’t they enjoyed the free life here long enough. They don’t belong here. They never became citizens go back to wherever you came from!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Hanen
Business Insider

Trump blamed his supporters in 'the radical right' as the reason he didn't get the credit he thought he deserved for COVID vaccines while advising politicians not to 'make a big deal' out of the pandemic, book says

A new book reveals that former President Donald Trump told his aides not to wear masks in his presence. The book, by reporter Maggie Haberman, also said Trump told aides to avoid discussing the pandemic on TV. Haberman's book also reported that he told then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to "make...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Dreamers#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy