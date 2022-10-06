Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart

ENTERPRISE, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times.

According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly after a knife was pulled and an individual who was armed with a gun, was threatened.

According to EPD, the shooting may have been self-defense. No arrests have been made at this time.

The EPD will finish the report and send it to the DA. From there, the DA will decide whether to convene a grand jury.

According Capt. Haglund of the EPD, the call came to police as an active shooter but when police arrived on the scene, the victim was already dead. No other injuries have been reported.

Multiple agencies were on the scene including EPD, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

See the full news conference here:

