ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brockton, AL

Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart

By Aaron Dixon, Richard Everett
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwYSy_0iOkoyep00

ENTERPRISE, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times.

According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly after a knife was pulled and an individual who was armed with a gun, was threatened.

According to EPD, the shooting may have been self-defense. No arrests have been made at this time.

The EPD will finish the report and send it to the DA. From there, the DA will decide whether to convene a grand jury.

According Capt. Haglund of the EPD, the call came to police as an active shooter but when police arrived on the scene, the victim was already dead. No other injuries have been reported.

Multiple agencies were on the scene including EPD, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

See the full news conference here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBCHO_0iOkoyep00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

Related
WRBL News 3

New information in the murder case of a Alabama businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice. “He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson. On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
New Brockton, AL
Enterprise, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Enterprise, AL
wdhn.com

Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
ENTERPRISE, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022

Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
MARIANNA, FL
WSFA

Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish

COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
COWARTS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Alabama Walmart#Enterprise Walmart#Epd#Nexstar Media Inc
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Man identified in deadly shooting at Walmart in Enterprise

Enterprise police have identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night. 43-year-old Richard Matthew Smith, of New Brockton, was shot and killed just after 7:00 p.m. inside the Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle. Police say an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument continued inside...
ENTERPRISE, AL
AL.com

Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan woman charged with reckless endangerment of a child.

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A woman has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after her child was allegedly found wandering around a Dothan neighborhood late at night, DPD. Just before midnight on October 5, Dothan Patrol Officers responded to the 700 Block of South Edgewood Drive about a small...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire

The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

The Full View: Dothan Double Murder

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marvin Dewayne Baker, 37, for Multiple School District Thefts on October 3, 2022

Theft reported on the campuses of Roulhac Middle School and Chipley High School resulted in one arrested and the items recovered. On September 14, 2022, the Washington County, Florida Communications Center received a call-in reference to a theft of a golf cart from Chipley High School. A week later another call was received from Roulhac Middle School with reports of chainsaws missing on the school campuses.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy