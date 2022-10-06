ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
Column: Savoring sushi and lessons in what’s a must-order in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The long narrow space at Pink Sumo Sushi and Sake Cafe in Westport was bustling on a recent Thursday evening. Behind the bar a clutch of chefs stood shoulder to shoulder slicing and dicing pristine fish under the watchful eyes of a band of boisterous regulars.
WESTPORT, CT
Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring

NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
NORWALK, CT
Brookfield's first female first selectwoman dies at 82: 'She was always a champion for somebody'

BROOKFIELD — The first woman to be elected to the town's top executive office died Saturday as a result of complications stemming from multiple sclerosis. Bonnie Smith, 82, served six terms and 12 years as Brookfield first selectwoman before losing her seat in 1999, leaving behind a legacy that extended far beyond her civil service to the town.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford

MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
MILFORD, CT
First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project

TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
TORRINGTON, CT
In Stamford, relocated Saks Off 5th sets October opening date

STAMFORD — The new Saks Off 5th on High Ridge Road will open Oct. 27. A company spokesperson confirmed the opening date in an email to The Stamford Advocate on Monday. Signs saying “Opening Soon” are lining the property in the Bull’s Head area. Saks Off...
STAMFORD, CT
Fairfield's Gai-Ja Chicken Rice focuses on Thai street food

FAIRFIELD — The owner of a new restaurant in town touts his Thai street food as something most people have not tried and need to experience. Putthabut Rungsri, who also goes by Peter, said he opened Gai-Ja Chicken Rice on the Post Road because he saw a gap in the type of Thai food people are offered compared to what he saw in Thailand, where he was born.
FAIRFIELD, CT
3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
TD Bank in Fairfield robbed by man wearing Air Jordan sneakers, police say

FAIRFIELD — Local police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on Post Road. Police said dispatchers at the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call around 3:15 p.m. Monday reporting a robbery at the TD Bank at 1643 Post Road. The male suspect allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money from the teller.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Middlebury rescue closing, scrambles to find homes for dogs

MIDDLEBURY — A local dog rescue says it has just one month to find permanent or foster homes for all of its animals. In a Facebook post, Brass City Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, announced that it has no choice but to close its doors until further notice “due to medical circumstances out of our control.” Placements are needed for all of the dogs at the shelter — at least 10 — owing to the impending shutdown.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Official: Upgrades to Trumbull's Route 111 plaza progressing

TRUMBULL — Though addition of a traffic light to a dangerous intersection likely won't happen until spring, town officials said other parts of a project to relocate the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111 are well underway. The project includes the installation of a traffic light at the...
TRUMBULL, CT

