FAIRFIELD — The owner of a new restaurant in town touts his Thai street food as something most people have not tried and need to experience. Putthabut Rungsri, who also goes by Peter, said he opened Gai-Ja Chicken Rice on the Post Road because he saw a gap in the type of Thai food people are offered compared to what he saw in Thailand, where he was born.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO