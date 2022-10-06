Read full article on original website
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course
LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
Column: Savoring sushi and lessons in what’s a must-order in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The long narrow space at Pink Sumo Sushi and Sake Cafe in Westport was bustling on a recent Thursday evening. Behind the bar a clutch of chefs stood shoulder to shoulder slicing and dicing pristine fish under the watchful eyes of a band of boisterous regulars.
Many CT movie theaters have closed or struggled since pandemic: 'You will see more of this'
This year has resulted in profound changes on the movie theater business in Connecticut with multiple movie theater locations closing and others getting new owners as the effects the pandemic and changes within the film industry reshape the landscape. Five theater locations have closed permanently since the start of the...
In Photos: Stamford’s That’s Amore festival celebrates Italian-American heritage
STAMFORD — The "That's Amore" Italian Street Festival, presented by the Italian Center of Stamford, was held at Mill River Park in Stamford on Saturday and Sunday, the weekend preceding Columbus Day.
Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring
NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
Brookfield's first female first selectwoman dies at 82: 'She was always a champion for somebody'
BROOKFIELD — The first woman to be elected to the town's top executive office died Saturday as a result of complications stemming from multiple sclerosis. Bonnie Smith, 82, served six terms and 12 years as Brookfield first selectwoman before losing her seat in 1999, leaving behind a legacy that extended far beyond her civil service to the town.
Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford
MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
Quinnipiac University grads killed in Boston crash were 'inseparable,' professor says
HAMDEN — Two Quinnipiac University graduates who died over the weekend were "the closest of friends" who "aspired to do great things in physical therapy," a former professor said Tuesday. Urushi Madani and Delanie Fekert, both 25, were killed Saturday after the ride-share vehicle they were passengers in was...
First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project
TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
Ridgefield teen one of 369 students in the world to achieve perfect score on college level test
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
In Stamford, relocated Saks Off 5th sets October opening date
STAMFORD — The new Saks Off 5th on High Ridge Road will open Oct. 27. A company spokesperson confirmed the opening date in an email to The Stamford Advocate on Monday. Signs saying “Opening Soon” are lining the property in the Bull’s Head area. Saks Off...
Fairfield's Gai-Ja Chicken Rice focuses on Thai street food
FAIRFIELD — The owner of a new restaurant in town touts his Thai street food as something most people have not tried and need to experience. Putthabut Rungsri, who also goes by Peter, said he opened Gai-Ja Chicken Rice on the Post Road because he saw a gap in the type of Thai food people are offered compared to what he saw in Thailand, where he was born.
3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
'Ethan was a huge protector and rescuer of animals.' Meet rescue horses at SongStrong Sanctuary
GUILFORD — When rescue horses Darla and Mooney arrived at SongStrong Sanctuary they were both emaciated. The Quarter Horse and the registered Morgan, respectively, needed food and immediate attention for their neglected teeth and hooves. “They just needed food and TLC,” said Amanda Hughart, the barn manager at the...
TD Bank in Fairfield robbed by man wearing Air Jordan sneakers, police say
FAIRFIELD — Local police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on Post Road. Police said dispatchers at the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call around 3:15 p.m. Monday reporting a robbery at the TD Bank at 1643 Post Road. The male suspect allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money from the teller.
Greenwich Country Club seeks to consolidate nearby $9.6 million mansion into its property
GREENWICH — In 2021, the Greenwich Country Club acquired a private home, described at the time as one of Greenwich's great estates and abutting its grounds, for $9.6 million. Now, the Greenwich Country Club is seeking to add the home and its 6-acre property at 25 Doubling Road to...
Middlebury rescue closing, scrambles to find homes for dogs
MIDDLEBURY — A local dog rescue says it has just one month to find permanent or foster homes for all of its animals. In a Facebook post, Brass City Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, announced that it has no choice but to close its doors until further notice “due to medical circumstances out of our control.” Placements are needed for all of the dogs at the shelter — at least 10 — owing to the impending shutdown.
Official: Upgrades to Trumbull's Route 111 plaza progressing
TRUMBULL — Though addition of a traffic light to a dangerous intersection likely won't happen until spring, town officials said other parts of a project to relocate the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111 are well underway. The project includes the installation of a traffic light at the...
Litchfield's Katalyst Kennels serves families, law enforcement with dogs trained for K9 units, narcotics detection
LITCHFIELD — A sign in front of Katalyst Kennels shows the face of a black Labrador retriever and the words, “Welcome. We already know you’re here.”. Judging from the spontaneous canine chorus from inside the building at 568 Torrington Road when a visitor arrives, the sign is accurate.
