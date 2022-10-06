Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
Herald & Review
BBC reporter takes cover as Russian missile strikes Kyiv during live broadcast
Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Comments / 0