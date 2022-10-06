Read full article on original website
Persona 6 Reveal Teased
Persona franchise developer Atlus has teased the eventual reveal of Persona 6. This past week, fans were disappointed to learn that the next mainline entry in the long-running JRPG series wouldn't be unveiled to cap off the 25th Anniversary of Persona. And while Atlus had nothing official to say about Persona 6 just yet, the studio did make it clear that it has more announcements in store that it wants to share with fans in the future.
Among Us VR Release Date Revealed
Among Us VR finally has an official release date. According to today's announcement from Innersloth, Schell Games, and Robot Teddy, Among Us VR will officially launch on the Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam stores on November 10th for $9.99. The release date was announced during today's Meta Connect 2022 event and confirmed the previously leaked release date for the upcoming VR title.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Fans Love David
The Cyberpunk franchise got a whole new breath of fresh air with the debut of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix earlier this Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is highlighting the main character at the center of it all, David Martinez! The science fiction role playing game might have been running for decades, but it's gotten a lot of more love in recent years thanks to the success of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Then exploring this video game in a new way was a brand new anime from Studio Trigger that seemed to revitalize interest in the franchise as a whole thanks to its different take on it.
The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Revealed
The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage, two new characters set to arrive in the fourth installment of the dark comic book streaming series. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran comic book kit maker who has credits on Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol. She is notably credited with styling Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy threads, which first arrived in Season 3.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
Banned Steam Game Releases After Valve Reverses Decision
Steam users who weren't to happy about Spike Chunsoft's Chaos;Head Noah getting banned from the platform will be happy to hear that the game's release is back on track now after Valve elected to reverse its initial decision. The publisher announced the surprising turnaround for the game this weekend, an announcement that couldn't have come at a better time considering how the game was originally scheduled to release on October 7th.
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
Crunchyroll and BoxLunch Announce In-Store Experiences for My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen (Exclusive)
Crunchyroll has found a new brand to partner with, and the team at BoxLunch is going all out with the new collaboration. Today, the retailer has confirmed it will be working with the anime streaming service to create special in-store experiences for fans. So if you love My Hero Academia or Jujutsu Kaisen, you better find directions to one of BoxLunch's participating stores.
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
Facebook Parent Meta Acquires 3 Game Studios
Facebook parent company Meta announced this week during its latest Meta Connect event that it's now acquired three studios which are now part of the Oculus Studios team. Those three studios are Camouflaj, Twisted Pixel, and Armature Studio, developers that people may recognize for their projects in and out of virtual reality including work on some big properties like Iron Man and Resident Evil. It has not yet been revealed what these newly acquired studios are working on.
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
One-Punch Man Reveals Chapter 168 Release Date
One-Punch Man fans have been eating good in 2022, with the third anime season being announced earlier this year and the battle between Saitamaand Garou coming to an end in glorious fashion as several planets were unable to withstand the conflict between the two universe-shattering powerhouses. Artist Yusuke Murata took a hiatus earlier this year, which is understandable considering the work that goes into the energetic battles from the creator known as ONE, but it seems that Saitama is preparing to return.
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
Marvel Announces New Silver Surfer Series
The Power Cosmic will soon return to the Marvel Universe. Taking to New York Comic Con this weekend, Marvel officially unveiled Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, the latest tale to feature the fan-favorite cosmic stalwart. Hitting shelves in February, Ghost Light is a five-issues mini-series that is set to bring another major cosmic player into the mix.
New Nintendo Switch Update Live, Patch Notes Released
The Nintendo Switch hardware has been updated to version 15.0.0. The system update is a fairly small one in the grand scheme of things, adding some minor changes to the system's Bluetooth Audio options and the Nintendo Switch Online app. The location of the Bluetooth option has been moved, while the update now allows users to take screen captures in the Nintendo Switch Online app. The new software version also includes the usual stability improvements, though Nintendo has not offered anything more specific than that. Full patch notes from the company's official website can be found below.
House of the Dragon: What Killed SPOILER?
This week's episode of House of the Dragon, "Lord of the Tides," was a big one (SPOILERS follow). In addition to leaving one major character's fate uncertain, it ended with the death of King Viserys I Targaryen, which will spark a civil war in Westeros that will come to be known as the Dance of the Dragons. It has been clear from early on in House of the Dragon that King Viserys had a disease, but the series has never explicitly stated what illness afflicted the king. However, while the source material differs from what is seen in the show, Paddy Considine, the actor who plays Visrerys, has confirmed what sickness killed the king.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Star Teases King Bumi's Debut
Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return thanks to new projects in production at Paramount, and more specifically at Avatar Studios, with films apparently revolving around re-introducing the world that brought us Aang and Korra. These projects won't be the only avenue in which the familiar benders will be hitting the screen, as Netflix is still continuing to work on their live-action adaptation re-telling the story that introduced fans to Aang and company, with the actor portraying King Bumi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, going on record about his upcoming role.
Gotham Knights Gets a Cinematic Launch Trailer
Gotham Knights got a cinematic launch trailer this week just days before the game releases to show off a stylish look at the Bat Family in action. Like much of the other marketing around the game, this trailer smartly splits its time between the four playable characters in Gotham Knights – Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing – with a dash of inspiration from Batman thrown in there, too. Gotham Knights itself is scheduled to release on October 21st, so it won't be long now before people are able to play as these characters themselves.
