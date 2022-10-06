ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican candidate for El Paso County Sheriff cancels on bipartisan forum

By Ariel Flatt
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
The El Paso County Sheriff Candidate Forum took place on Thursday night, an opportunity for community members to ask both Republican candidate Joe Roybal and Democratic candidate John Foley about their campaigns.

Or so they thought.

Just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Roybal, the current El Paso County Undersheriff, announced he would not be attending the forum.

His campaign's statement read in part:

Joe always sees his law enforcement duties and responsibilities serving the El Paso County community as the top priority in his life. As such, he had to regretfully withdraw his acceptance earlier this week due to a conflict.
The forum was hosted by The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region , which says Roybal informed them on Tuesday afternoon he could not attend. The League says this was still too short of notice to cancel the event.

Foley proceeded with the forum and said he was not aware he would be alone until Tuesday and said he was "disappointed".

"I did an informal event with the rotary club with him and we get along. So, I would've liked to have done this with him too."

The public could come in person or attend virtually to ask questions.

The League says they will be inviting both Roybal and Foley back for another forum when both candidates can attend.

Copy of the statement from Undersheriff Joe Roybal's campaign.

County Clerks’ offices will mail voters ballots beginning October 17 and ballots must be returned by 7 PM on November 8.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

