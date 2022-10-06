ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run, man arrested after fleeing scene

By Courtney Shaw
 5 days ago
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist dead and ended with a manhunt for the driver responsible.

The crash happened before 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 61 near State Route 601 in Norwalk.

Troopers said 49-year-old Chad Holbrook was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on State Route 61 when he rear-ended 46-year-old Benjamin Conley, who was riding a 2000 Harley Davidson.

According to troopers, Conley was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Holbrook continued driving northbound while dragging the motorcycle with his truck. He turned left onto Seminary Road and continued driving until the motorcycle dislodged.

Holbrook turned onto McIntyre Road and eventually stopped two miles away from the scene of the crash, troopers said.

An off-duty deputy from the Erie County Sheriff's Office witnessed the crash and followed Holbrook.

When Holbrook stopped, troopers said the deputy identified himself to Holbrook, who proceed to run into the woods.

Troopers said Holbrook was arrested two hours later after a manhunt.

He is currently in the Huron County Jail.

Holbrook has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and operating a vehicle wile impaired.

