Clayton residents earn Baylor degrees
WACO, Texas — Two students from Clayton graduated this summer from Baylor University. Sarah Elizabeth Dixon and Rachel Elisabeth McDowell earned their master’s degree in social work. In all, 730 students graduated during a ceremony on Aug. 13. “This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year, and that joy culminates with commencement,” said Linda A. Livingstone, […]
