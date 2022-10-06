ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton residents earn Baylor degrees

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

WACO, Texas — Two students from Clayton graduated this summer from Baylor University. Sarah Elizabeth Dixon and Rachel Elisabeth McDowell earned their master’s degree in social work. In all, 730 students graduated during a ceremony on Aug. 13. “This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year, and that joy culminates with commencement,” said Linda A. Livingstone, […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Clayton residents earn Baylor degrees first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
triangletribune.com

Official Statement: Shaw President Paulette Dillard

Official Statement: Shaw President Paulette Dillard. On October 5, an incident occurred on a highway in South Carolina when 18 Shaw University student scholars and two staff advisors were traveling from Raleigh, North Carolina, to attend the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Traveling by contract bus, South...
RALEIGH, NC
fsuthevoice.com

Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review

Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, NC
Clayton, NC
Education
City
Clayton, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#Elisabeth#Commencement#Linus College
triangletribune.com

WCPSS names principal of the year

On Oct. 6, Annice Williams of Bugg Magnet Elementary Center of Design and Computer Sciences, was named 2022-23 principal of the year, and Brooks Museums Magnet Elementary’s Mary Taylor took the assistant principal title for the second time. Williams has been Bugg’s principal since 2020. Before that, she was...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
zagsblog.com

Class of 2024 guard Boogie Fland reschedules North Carolina visit

Class of 2024 point guard Boogie Fland has rescheduled his official visit to North Carolina. The 6-foot-3 Fland, a five-star prospect ranked the No. 2 combo guard in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.com, will now visit Oct. 28 after his Sept. 30 visit was impacted by Hurricane Ian. “[Coach...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
654
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy