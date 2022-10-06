ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Patriots ‘insulted’ by Lions fourth down decision on Detroit 45

FOXBOROUGH — When the Lions offense stayed on the field, Davon Godchaux took it personally. It was fourth down and 1 at the Detroit 45 on the Lions’ first drive, less than four minutes into the game. If they went for it and failed, they’d be giving the Patriots the ball on a really short field. But despite missing their top running back, the Lions lined up, trying to send a message and grab momentum.
MassLive.com

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers for free this Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to stop a two-game losing streak when they host NFC South rival Atlanta. Tom Brady has never lost to the Falcons, going 10-0 against them, including a Super Bowl win. The Bucs have won four straight in the series and have scored at least 30 in each of the games.
MassLive.com

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings for free in Week 5 with these free trials

Although Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney connected on a big pass play last week for the first time, they’re not expecting an immediate breakthrough in the team’s offense. Heading into a game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears remain focused on the process of building their overall attack and not simply evaluating Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says. Still, with an offense last in passing and next-to-last in yardage, and only two touchdowns in their last 32 possessions, the Bears (2-2) have work to do to be competitive on a weekly basis.
MassLive.com

How hard is it to hit an NFL QB right now? ‘You’re trying to get me fined’

It’s hard enough to get to a quarterback in the NFL. But actually sacking one and not getting penalized for it? That’s even tougher. Week 5 of the NFL season saw a number of questionable roughing the passer penalties called, generating a good deal of criticism for officiating across the NFL. Tom Brady was the recipient of one on a hit from Grady Jarrett. Derek Carr benefitted from one when officials ruled that Kansas City’s Chris Jones fell on him.
MassLive.com

Tyquan Thornton reacts to making two catches in New England Patriots debut

FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots dressed six wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Lions, new addition Tyquan Thornton wasn’t a bystander in his NFL debut. The second-round pick caught a pair of short passes for seven yards, and fellow rookie Bailey Zappe targeted him on another deep ball down the right sideline. Thornton had been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the preseason and was thrilled to strap up for his first regular season game in Foxborough.
MassLive.com

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens in Sunday Night Football matchup for free

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8:20 p.m. EST. The game will be at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland and will be broadcast on NBC. Viewers looking to stream Sunday Night Football can do so with fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and NFL+. All three streaming services offer free trials when new users sign up.
MassLive.com

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe: Mac Jones ‘always has a great answer’ when I need help

As Bailey Zappe succeeds on the field, the fourth-round rookie has gotten plenty of help behind the scenes. He prepared to be the Patriots starter leading up to the Lions game last week, and it wasn’t just his three-headed monster of offensive coaches — Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — that were giving him a hand, but Mac Jones has been aiding his teammate, too.
MassLive.com

