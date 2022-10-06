Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Dorothy Sines (1933-2022)
Dorothy C. Sines, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. Dorothy was born November 13, 1933, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of the late Olin and Ruth (Reed) Roan. She was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. Dorothy married Loyal B. Sines...
William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)
William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
Archbold @ Swanton Football
SWANTON – Archbold rolled up 450 yards of total offense led by Carson Dominique’s 167 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 42 -14 win. Kamon Molina topped the Swanton offense with 142 yards on the ground including an 84-yard TD scamper in the third quarter. UP NEXT:...
Norwalk St. Paul @ Edon Football
EDON – The teams combined for 112 points and 1,290 yards of offense as Flyers won a 60-52 shootout at Edon. Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp ran 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 439 yards and five more touchdowns on 36/49 passing. Three Edon receivers...
Stryker’s Sage Woolace Reaches 2,000 Career Digs
STRYKER – With a dig in the third set of the Panthers match at Wauseon on September 26 Stryker senior volleyball player Sage Woolace reached 2,000 career digs, the first player to do so in Stryker history. Woolace had reached the 1,000-dig mark back in 2020 during her sophomore...
Delta @ Wauseon Football
WAUSEON – Delta’s missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night’s clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Enter Into Escrow For Courthouse Windows
ALSO SIGNED…A few pieces of paperwork needed signatures during the October 6, 2022 regular session of the Williams County Commissioners. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Thursday, October 6, 2022 held very little business in the morning for the WC Commissioners. Following an 8:30 meeting with Apryl McClaine, Director of...
LYONS VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Short October Session
The Lyons Village Council held their meeting on Monday, October 3rd at 7:00 p.m. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance before moving to approve the minutes for the previous meeting. Council then discussed the following items. A reminder that the election will be taking place on November 8th....
