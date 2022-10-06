Read full article on original website
Findlay Woman Killed in Crash on I-75 in Hancock County
A Sunday evening crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County claimed the life of a Findlay woman. According to a release from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Patrol, at just before 9 Sunday night 30 year old Shelby Blue lost control of her vehicle while entering the northbound lane of 75 from U.S. 68.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bedford Township (Bedford Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on Saturday around 10:12 p.m. in Bedford Township. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
Officer finds car off New Haven road; driver dead
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man was killed in a crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven officer noticed a vehicle off the road near a line of trees in the area of Maplecrest Road and S.R. 930. The officer checked the vehicle and found a man inside, unresponsive, and suffering from injuries, according to police.
Two People in Critical Condition After Crash in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting a Serious Injury Traffic Crash that occurred at the intersection of Smith Road and Cloverlane Road in Bedford Township late Saturday night. Preliminary investigation reveals an 81 year old Ottawa Lake man was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound...
13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Monroe County men critically injured in crash; were not wearing seat belts
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that took place in Bedford Township on Saturday at 10:12 p.m., men involved in the crash were reportedly not wearing seat belts. According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, James T. Martin,...
Westbound I-94 west of Jackson closed due to crashed semitruck
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A crashed semitruck on westbound I-94 west of Jackson had traffic at a standstill Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 11:04 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, west of the M-60 interchange in Sandstone Township, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Crews on scene...
Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation
The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
Three injured in wrong way crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
2 in critical condition after suspected drunk driver speeds through four-way stop, slams into 81-year-old man's truck in Monroe County
Authorities believe alcohol and speeding were factors in a Monroe County crash Saturday night that left two people, including an 81-year-old man, in critical condition.
Battle Creek first responders remove pickup truck from river
Firefighters in Battle Creek helped the Battle Creek Police Department remove a pickup truck from a river Saturday.
Lucas County Coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
No suspects in custody following Whitmer HS football shooting, all 3 victims expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults - one male, one female - were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday night during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters. All three were...
