Santa Clarita Radio
New Law Signed To Phase Out Single-Use Produce Bags
A new law is ordering that single-use plastic bags used for produce or meat be phased out by 2025. Senate Bill 1046 was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom last week and would require that single-use plastic “pre-checkout” bags be replaced with more environmentally friendly options.
Wilk Calls Tax Refund ‘Sleight Of Hand Tactic’ To Trick Voters
California State Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, called the “Middle Class Tax Refund” a tactic by Governor Gavin Newsom to “fool the voters”. Wilk released a statement Friday commenting on the ‘Middle Class Tax Refund,’ a one-time relief payment that is a response to high gas prices.
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Brandon’s Journey To Sobriety – October 10, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our hosts Cary and Robbie sit down with Brandon, a 19-year-old from the Santa Clarita Valley who first enrolled at Action Drug Rehab when he was 16. Brandon began smoking pot as young as 14-years-old which progressed to him attempting to sell marijuana at school. He was caught very quickly and automatically enrolled at Action Drug Rehab shortly after that. While Brandon was able to stay sober for approximately nine months after this incident, the pandemic took a toll on his mental health in addition to a breakup with his girlfriend which led to him relapsing with alcohol.
CalTrans Plans To Update Walking, Biking Routes
In an effort to improve biker and pedestrian safety on highways, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) recently identified areas including Santa Clarita where there is need for improved walking and biking routes. On Tuesday, Caltrans announced that it is planning to use $1.05 billion in state budget to build...
