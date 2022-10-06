ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LATACO

Headlines: Altadena Homeowner Gives One Acre of Land Back to Tongva People; Vigil Held for Highland Park Liquor Store Owner Killed Over a ‘Beer Run’

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —An Altadena homeowner has agreed to give the one-acre parcel of land she owns back to the Tongva people,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Remembering Oldies Radio Legend Art Laboe, Gone But Never Forgotten at 97

Music is a magical porthole to unknown worlds and those distant moments when memories are crystalized and forever burned into our synapses. Art Laboe was its Morpheus, bridging the sentiments of oldies-worshipping L.A. onto one big ephemeral trip into the last century, while rekindling the flames of lovers separated by time, distance, and prison doors through his heartbreaking dedications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, CA
City
Canoga Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Solvang, CA
City
Reseda, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Truck#Mafia#Danish Mafia#Mexican#Franklin#Lapd#U Haul#Ktla
Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Las Vegas stabbing suspect from Los Angeles area, traveled to Vegas days before attack

More information has come out about the man who killed two people and injured six others in an attack in Las Vegas on Thursday. Yoni Barrios, 32, recently lived at a Rowland Heights apartment building but has his primary residence at the 1185 block of East Kenmore Avenue in Hollywood, according to the Las Vegas Police Department report. Barrios is responsible for the deadly stabbing attack just outside the Wynn Casino on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday. It's unclear what motivated the suspect to commit the homicide. CBSLA has learned that he had previously lived at the 1850 block Batson Avenue in Rowland Heights with a former girlfriend. CBSLA photographers went to the apartment building called the Hacienda Garden Apartment earlier Friday to talk to the owner of the building. She did not disclose much other than the fact that the suspect did not ever cause a disturbance at the building but did exchange arguments with his former girlfriend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy