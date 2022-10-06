Read full article on original website
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Headlines: Altadena Homeowner Gives One Acre of Land Back to Tongva People; Vigil Held for Highland Park Liquor Store Owner Killed Over a ‘Beer Run’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —An Altadena homeowner has agreed to give the one-acre parcel of land she owns back to the Tongva people,...
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
Remembering Oldies Radio Legend Art Laboe, Gone But Never Forgotten at 97
Music is a magical porthole to unknown worlds and those distant moments when memories are crystalized and forever burned into our synapses. Art Laboe was its Morpheus, bridging the sentiments of oldies-worshipping L.A. onto one big ephemeral trip into the last century, while rekindling the flames of lovers separated by time, distance, and prison doors through his heartbreaking dedications.
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a hit and run accident was reported on Saturday afternoon, in Los Angeles. The officials confirmed that a man died due to the [..]
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer. Du Young Lee was fatally stabbed while he was confronting two teens who were trying to shoplift wigs.
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman Says
ShaLisa Pratt(California Department of Justice) A concerned family is asking for help after one of their own went missing. Thirty-four-year-old ShaLisa Pratt boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles to visit family in Atlanta in August and never made it.
Nury Martinez resigns as president of LA City Council following leaked audio of racist remarks
Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments.
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez
Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
KTLA.com
Human remains found in Santa Monica Mountains identified as 35-year-old missing man
Human remains of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in late July were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains. According to a news release from VCSO, hikers came across the remains on Oct. 3 within Los Angeles County. Authorities with the L.A....
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit
Watch: Lynette Romero Shares Update on Fired KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester. News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC's Today in LA morning show. "It's 10/10," Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor...
kion546.com
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
KRMG
Clerk killed in Los Angeles after teenagers allegedly attacked him with scooter
Clerk killed in Los Angeles after teenagers allegedly attacked him with scooter A group of teenagers entered the store and allegedly tried to steal a couple of items including a case of beer when the clerk tried to stop them. (NCD)
Las Vegas stabbing suspect from Los Angeles area, traveled to Vegas days before attack
More information has come out about the man who killed two people and injured six others in an attack in Las Vegas on Thursday. Yoni Barrios, 32, recently lived at a Rowland Heights apartment building but has his primary residence at the 1185 block of East Kenmore Avenue in Hollywood, according to the Las Vegas Police Department report. Barrios is responsible for the deadly stabbing attack just outside the Wynn Casino on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday. It's unclear what motivated the suspect to commit the homicide. CBSLA has learned that he had previously lived at the 1850 block Batson Avenue in Rowland Heights with a former girlfriend. CBSLA photographers went to the apartment building called the Hacienda Garden Apartment earlier Friday to talk to the owner of the building. She did not disclose much other than the fact that the suspect did not ever cause a disturbance at the building but did exchange arguments with his former girlfriend.
LATACO
