How to watch: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco football nationally televised by Bally Sports

Photo by Heston Quan

Those lamenting the fact that the biggest game of the year in high school football isn't on national TV need lament no more.

Bally Sports will televise the St. John Bosco at Mater Dei football game throughout all of its regional sports networks.

Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

HOW TO WATCH

What : The No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves face the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs in the most anticipated game of the year.

When : 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 7

Where : Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California

How to watch live stream online : You can watch this game on Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com

Live score updates : Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

More coverage : SBLive editor Mitch Stephens, senior reporter Connor Morrissette, photographer Heston Quan and videographer Bryan Cabezas will be covering the game on location at Mater Dei High School. Bookmark the SBLive California homepage for complete coverage.

The broadcast will feature play-by-play announcer Steve Quis alongside 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, with Anna Connelly providing sideline reports.

The game also will stream live on the Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com when viewers authenticate through their TV service.

No. 1 vs. No. 2 will feature more than 75 Division I college prospects , so prepare to watch what will look more like a college game than a high school game.

