ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

How to watch: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco football nationally televised by Bally Sports

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lman_0iOkllOP00

Bally Sports will air the St. John Bosco at Mater Dei football game on all of its regional sports networks and live stream on ballysports.com

Photo by Heston Quan

Those lamenting the fact that the biggest game of the year in high school football isn't on national TV need lament no more.

Bally Sports will televise the St. John Bosco at Mater Dei football game throughout all of its regional sports networks.

Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

HOW TO WATCH

What : The No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves face the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs in the most anticipated game of the year.

When : 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 7

Where : Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California

How to watch live stream online : You can watch this game on Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com

Live score updates : Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

More coverage : SBLive editor Mitch Stephens, senior reporter Connor Morrissette, photographer Heston Quan and videographer Bryan Cabezas will be covering the game on location at Mater Dei High School. Bookmark the SBLive California homepage for complete coverage.

SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of California high school football , including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App .

The broadcast will feature play-by-play announcer Steve Quis alongside 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, with Anna Connelly providing sideline reports.

The game also will stream live on the Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com when viewers authenticate through their TV service.

No. 1 vs. No. 2 will feature more than 75 Division I college prospects , so prepare to watch what will look more like a college game than a high school game.

No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: By the numbers

Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson plans to return for 35th football season in 2023: report

Mater Dei-St. John Bosco football game already sold out

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Football
Santa Ana, CA
Sports
State
California State
Local
California Education
Santa Ana, CA
Education
Local
California Football
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bally Sports#Sblive Sports#Mater Dei High School
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
nypressnews.com

Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ceremonial groundbreakings held for Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
dailytitan.com

CSUF to choose next chief of police

The Cal State Fullerton police chief open forums ended Thursday, and four candidates will now be reviewed by an 11-person committee. The new chief of police will relieve CSUF Police Chief Carl Jones from his position, and allow him to retire after serving for over 20 years. The committee will...
FULLERTON, CA
Voice of OC

Diaz: Francisco Torres and Brandon Lopez, 130 Years and Half a Mile Apart

State-sanctioned violence in the United States is part of the American experience for communities of color. As we near the one year anniversary of the murder of Brandon Lopez at the hands of the Anaheim Police Department, it’s important to look at central Orange County’s history and its record of inaction, incompetence, and enforcement of violence targeted at marginalized communities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy