Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Nashville, Memphis among most-expensive for gas as Tennessee prices jump 21 cents
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Auto club group AAA reports gas prices in Tennessee have jumped 21 cents over the past week. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Tennessee is now $3.39 per gallon, up 11 cents compared to last month and 39 cents compared to last year. According to...
fox17.com
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Nashville for DNC, COVID-19 events
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--First Lady Jill Biden will visit Tennessee tomorrow (Wednesday, October 12), flying in to Nashville International Airport (BNA). The First Lady will arrive in the late morning before heading to a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site. Biden will visit the site located at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church to...
fox17.com
Downtown Nashville street vendors upset with proposed ordinance: 'It's fascism'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The debate continues about whether or not street vendors should be allowed to operate in downtown Nashville. The city banned street vending across most of Lower Broadway, but they are working on a new ordinance that some vendors aren't happy with. "All you're telling us...
fox17.com
Tennessee governor announces $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the launch of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF). The money will go to local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants. Agencies can apply for funds going towards evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, technology and equipment, and community partnerships focused on disrupting or preventing violent crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
'They thought we was Santa Claus': Middle Tennessee missionaries go to uncharted Ukraine
A small group of Middle Tennessee missionaries including a 94-year-old World War II veteran are going back to the Ukraine to help disabled orphans. This amazing group of senior citizens continues to make a difference in the lives of 700 children who need help. Pastor Stuart Martin has ministered to...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee could soon see its first chance of rain in a month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Midstate could soon be seeing its first chance of rain in a month. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan is keeping an eye on Wednesday and Thursday, where rain could fall over much of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. A few strong storms with damaging winds are possible.
fox17.com
A Country Christmas: Gaylord Opryland Resort's 'ICE!' tradition returns to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort is celebrating the return of their longtime holiday tradition ICE! which will depict scenes from a Christmas classic: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, ICE! will return to the resort as part of A Country Christmas...
fox17.com
Nashville in Focus: October 9, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News Anchor Megan O' Halloran hosts a political roundtable discussion. Nashville in Focus airs on Sundays at 6:30 a.m. on FOX 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Alabama woman accused of defrauding TennCare of $274,543
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--An Alabama woman has been charged with theft of TennCare benefits, receiving over $274,543 in claims and fees on her behalf. The Office of the Inspector General reports 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens failed to inform TennCare she had moved out of state and continued to receive benefits for 4 years and 8 months.
fox17.com
Criminal trend targets homeless community in check cashing scheme
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) --According to police, two people behind a check cashing scheme in Hendersonville used a homeless individual, that is suffering from the after effects of a traumatic brain injury to cash fraudulent checks at a shopping center. Homeless advocates call this disgusting, some say they’re not surprised.
fox17.com
Community worried about Brookmeade Park folks who may not want to leave with housing offer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members approved $50 million to tackle the homeless crisis, and while community members are excited about the money, some are worried about how the funds would be spent. “We have a serious problem over here that no amount of money has ever prevented in...
fox17.com
Mom, daughter team up to tackle lack of affordable housing for Nashville's senior citizens
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- (WZTV) Cardboard boxes and stacks of furniture crowd 71-year-old Frances Jones’ apartment in Madison. It’s the same price as her old apartment in the North Park Village senior citizen community, but half the size, and far less comfortable. “It was convenient. It was neighborly. People...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Construction underway for new housing development, park in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A project to revitalize the Madison area is underway. Birchway Rivergate by Greystar will be located on One Mile Parkway off Gallatin Pike. The community will feature more than 380 residential units ranging from 800 to 1,250 square feet. A lush public park dedicated to...
fox17.com
Owl rescued from net in Rutherford County Woods Ridge area, safely takes flight
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — In an unusual rescue mission on Monday, an owl trapped in a net in Rutherford County was saved by the local fire rescue department and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Firefighters with Rutherford County Fire-Rescue (RCFR) and a member with TWRA rescued the...
fox17.com
Police: Pair of brothers shot, killed at Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two brothers were shot and killed Sunday night at a park in North Nashville, Metro Police have confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 17-year-old Keianthony Newbell suffering from gunshot wounds...
fox17.com
East Nashville residents respond to Sunday string of car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video shows what Metro Police say is a group of kids carrying bags, flashlights and breaking into vehicles along Shelby Avenue in East Nashville between 11th and 19th streets. Police say the group is responsible for vandalizing at least 12 vehicles Sunday morning around 3...
fox17.com
Occupants escape Brentwood house fire
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- The occupants inside a house on fire in Brentwood escape without injury. Crews with Brentwood Fire & Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department fought the structure fire on the 9000 block of Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon. Two occupants made it out safely. Heavy smoke at the roof...
fox17.com
Metro Police detectives seize packages of crystal meth laced with fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are in custody after Metro Police detectives seized packages of crystal meth laced with fentanyl over the weekend. Police said officers observed an apparent narcotics transaction in a parking lot. Raymondo Contrenas, 54, and Zujey Serna-Mendoza, 46, were arrested. Back in August, the...
fox17.com
Crews called to house fire on Meharry Blvd. early Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters were called to a massive residential fire early Monday morning on Meharry Boulevard. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) says crews responded to the blaze around 6:12 a.m. on Meharry Blvd. and 14th Avenue North. They arrived and found heavy flames and smoke billowing from the residence.
fox17.com
Passenger thrown from pickup truck in South Nashville crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man is facing charges following a Monday night wreck in South Nashville that seriously injured his truck-bed passenger. Metro Police say Manuel Rayo-Navarro was speeding down Binkley Drive around 8:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign. Rayo-Navarro's Ford pickup truck collided with a Honda CRV. Police said Rayo-Navarro's 21-year-old passenger was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the vehicle.
Comments / 0