Nashville, TN

fox17.com

First Lady Jill Biden visiting Nashville for DNC, COVID-19 events

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--First Lady Jill Biden will visit Tennessee tomorrow (Wednesday, October 12), flying in to Nashville International Airport (BNA). The First Lady will arrive in the late morning before heading to a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site. Biden will visit the site located at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church to...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee governor announces $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the launch of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF). The money will go to local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants. Agencies can apply for funds going towards evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, technology and equipment, and community partnerships focused on disrupting or preventing violent crime.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee could soon see its first chance of rain in a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Midstate could soon be seeing its first chance of rain in a month. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan is keeping an eye on Wednesday and Thursday, where rain could fall over much of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. A few strong storms with damaging winds are possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Nashville in Focus: October 9, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News Anchor Megan O' Halloran hosts a political roundtable discussion. Nashville in Focus airs on Sundays at 6:30 a.m. on FOX 17.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Tennesseans
fox17.com

Alabama woman accused of defrauding TennCare of $274,543

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--An Alabama woman has been charged with theft of TennCare benefits, receiving over $274,543 in claims and fees on her behalf. The Office of the Inspector General reports 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens failed to inform TennCare she had moved out of state and continued to receive benefits for 4 years and 8 months.
ALABAMA STATE
fox17.com

Criminal trend targets homeless community in check cashing scheme

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) --According to police, two people behind a check cashing scheme in Hendersonville used a homeless individual, that is suffering from the after effects of a traumatic brain injury to cash fraudulent checks at a shopping center. Homeless advocates call this disgusting, some say they’re not surprised.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Construction underway for new housing development, park in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A project to revitalize the Madison area is underway. Birchway Rivergate by Greystar will be located on One Mile Parkway off Gallatin Pike. The community will feature more than 380 residential units ranging from 800 to 1,250 square feet. A lush public park dedicated to...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Pair of brothers shot, killed at Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two brothers were shot and killed Sunday night at a park in North Nashville, Metro Police have confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 17-year-old Keianthony Newbell suffering from gunshot wounds...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

East Nashville residents respond to Sunday string of car break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video shows what Metro Police say is a group of kids carrying bags, flashlights and breaking into vehicles along Shelby Avenue in East Nashville between 11th and 19th streets. Police say the group is responsible for vandalizing at least 12 vehicles Sunday morning around 3...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Occupants escape Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- The occupants inside a house on fire in Brentwood escape without injury. Crews with Brentwood Fire & Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department fought the structure fire on the 9000 block of Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon. Two occupants made it out safely. Heavy smoke at the roof...
BRENTWOOD, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police detectives seize packages of crystal meth laced with fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are in custody after Metro Police detectives seized packages of crystal meth laced with fentanyl over the weekend. Police said officers observed an apparent narcotics transaction in a parking lot. Raymondo Contrenas, 54, and Zujey Serna-Mendoza, 46, were arrested. Back in August, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Crews called to house fire on Meharry Blvd. early Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters were called to a massive residential fire early Monday morning on Meharry Boulevard. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) says crews responded to the blaze around 6:12 a.m. on Meharry Blvd. and 14th Avenue North. They arrived and found heavy flames and smoke billowing from the residence.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Passenger thrown from pickup truck in South Nashville crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man is facing charges following a Monday night wreck in South Nashville that seriously injured his truck-bed passenger. Metro Police say Manuel Rayo-Navarro was speeding down Binkley Drive around 8:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign. Rayo-Navarro's Ford pickup truck collided with a Honda CRV. Police said Rayo-Navarro's 21-year-old passenger was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the vehicle.
NASHVILLE, TN

