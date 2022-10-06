L.A. County begins mailing ballots for General Election

Los Angeles County has begun mailing out vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the 2022 General Election in November, officials said.

The County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office will continue mailing out the ballots through Oct. 10.

Voters can track their ballot every step of the way with a subscription called “Where’s My Ballot” that sends automatic notifications by text, email or voicemail on the status of the ballot.

Every registered voter in California can vote by mail, but voting in person will still be an option.

Those who decide to fill out their mail-in ballot can return their ballot by mail, no postage required, using one of 400 secure ballot drop boxes across the county or drop it off at any vote center beginning Oct. 29.

The general election is on Nov. 8, and officials remind voters that there is a “long ballot with many contestants,” including the runoff election between incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

Officials also remind mail-in voters to ensure that they review the instructions carefully, sign and date the return envelope before submitting their ballot.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk offers election materials in 18 languages. Voters can request to receive information in their preferred language by returning the language request form on the back of the mailed sample ballot book, or by calling 800-815-2666 and selecting option 3.

