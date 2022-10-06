ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County begins mailing ballots for General Election

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6MW9_0iOklH6j00

Los Angeles County has begun mailing out vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the 2022 General Election in November, officials said.

The County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office will continue mailing out the ballots through Oct. 10.

Voters can track their ballot every step of the way with a subscription called “Where’s My Ballot” that sends automatic notifications by text, email or voicemail on the status of the ballot.
Every registered voter in California can vote by mail, but voting in person will still be an option.

Those who decide to fill out their mail-in ballot can return their ballot by mail, no postage required, using one of 400 secure ballot drop boxes across the county or drop it off at any vote center beginning Oct. 29.

The general election is on Nov. 8, and officials remind voters that there is a “long ballot with many contestants,” including the runoff election between incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

Officials also remind mail-in voters to ensure that they review the instructions carefully, sign and date the return envelope before submitting their ballot.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk offers election materials in 18 languages. Voters can request to receive information in their preferred language by returning the language request form on the back of the mailed sample ballot book, or by calling 800-815-2666 and selecting option 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. City Council meets amid protests, calls for members heard in racist leaked audio to resign

The Los Angeles City Council is meeting Tuesday as calls grow louder for three members to resign following leaked audio from a meeting last year that revealed racist and offensive remarks. Tuesday’s City Council meeting was the first since the scandal involving councilmembers making racist comments broke over the weekend. The meeting was scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
KTLA

Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

‘I take responsibility for what I said’: Nury Martinez resigns as L.A. City Council president amid fallout over racist remarks

Nury Martinez has stepped down as Los Angeles City Council president amid fallout over being heard making racist remarks in audio leaked over the weekend. “I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry,” Martinez said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to the people I […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Sample Ballot#Politics Local#Election Local#General Election#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Jennifer Newsom to testify against Harvey Weinstein at LA trial

Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, will testify against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein when he goes on trial in Los Angeles for sex crimes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Jury selection began Monday. Weinstein is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault for incidents that happened between 2004-2013 at luxury Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Former Baldwin Park City Council member, former San Bernardino County Planning Commissioner to admit to bribery

Another guilty plea is expected in the bribery scheme related to cannabis permits in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Chavez, a former county planning commissioner, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge, the DOJ announced in a Friday press release. According to prosecutors, Chavez, a 65-year-old […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Lancaster man wanted for murder in Southern California wine country

Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine […]
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTLA

AARP offers voter guide ahead of Nov. 8 election

AARP is providing older adults with information about the Nov. 8 general election including a major change to how ballots are issued. AARP Los Angeles Regional Director Luis Campillo discusses key dates and resources for AARP voters before they cast their ballots. This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 8, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officers wait in patrol vehicle after hitting power line in North Hills

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were left waiting inside their patrol vehicle after running into a downed power line in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The incident occurred as the officers were responding to a traffic collision around 11:30 p.m. in the 16400 block of Nordhoff Street. A driver had […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3-alarm fire scorches San Bernardino office building

A three-alarm fire engulfed and destroyed parts of a San Bernardino office building on Saturday. Fire crews received reports of thick smoke rising from the top floor of a building in the 200 block of North D Street a little before 3 p.m.  Firefighters entered the three-story building and began an “aggressive interior attack,” searching […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy