Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
slantmagazine.com
The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022
Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
fox7austin.com
Weekend One of ACL 2022 wraps up, drawing long-time fans, first timers alike
AUSTIN, Texas - The first weekend of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up Sunday with the event drawing about 75,000 people each day to Zilker Park. Nick Allison says he's been to the festival 15 times, only missing the first time his family went. "My wife came...
This $13 Million Art Deco Mansion in Austin Converted a Bomb Shelter Into a Plush Wine Cellar
This newly listed Texas manse combines Art Deco style, modern design elements and… magic? Returning to the market for the first time in roughly a decade, the Bohn House is considered one of the most architecturally significant addresses in all of Austin and comes with quite the backstory. The landmark residence was built in 1938 by architect Roy L. Thomas, before it was later expanded by Dick Clark + Associates in 2014. Stylistically, Thomas was said to have modeled the house after the fictitious Shangri-La featured in Frank Capra’s 1937 film Lost Horizon and the iconic Queen Mary ocean liner. It also...
KVUE
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
fox7austin.com
Favor Chief Taco Officer talks about Texas tacos
Chris Flores has had the enviable job of going around the Lone Star State for Favor and finding out everything we should know about tacos. He talks about his experience so far with FOX 7 Austin digital content creator Donny Wong.
MySanAntonio
Fly roundtrip from SF to Austin for under $180 all winter
Just as San Francisco eeks toward a gray and chilly midwinter, many will seek sunnier climes for Vitamin D and feeling refreshed. Luckily there are some hot flight deals over at Kayak from SFO to Austin, Texas, happening right when you need them the most, with fares under $180 all winter.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hellogeorgetown.com
The Flower Box Celebrates 50th Anniversary in Georgetown, TX
The Flower Box is celebrating their 50th anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Originally founded in 1972 by Patricia Taylor, the original location of The Flower Box was at 105 W. 11th Street. “Patricia hired Susie Ramos to be the store manager and Susie bought the shop from Patricia [in 1974 or...
ACL Fest: These are the cities Airbnb says most guests are coming from
Music fans are flocking to Austin for the ACL Fest. But where are they coming from?
fox7austin.com
'Keeping Score' at Austin Pets Alive's thrift shop
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? Austin Pets Alive's Thrift Shop just might be the place to look. Austin Pets Alive operates three locations across Austin: their two-story flagship on Burnet Road in North Austin, one on Oltorf Street in South Austin and their biggest one to date on Clarkson Avenue across from Ridgetop Elementary. All net proceeds from the thrift stores go to funding APA!'s mission of finding loving homes for rescued animals.
Texas Pumpkin Fest returns to Leander bigger than ever
Along with accommodating more people, Thomas said the fest had concerns about inflation and the ongoing drought interfering with the price and availability of pumpkins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.2 Million Nalle Custom Home in Austin is An Immaculate Modern Estate
The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
hellogeorgetown.com
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
fox7austin.com
Soundwaves Art Foundation creates stunning artwork from the world's most iconic music
AUSTIN, Texas - Stunning shapes and colors made from the world's most iconic music…fans can bid on unique art autographed by world-famous musicians at an exhibit in Austin this month. Soundwaves Art Foundation is set up at the W with its art pieces of sound waves from songs of...
fox7austin.com
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes
AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
Comments / 0