slantmagazine.com

The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022

Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
Robb Report

This $13 Million Art Deco Mansion in Austin Converted a Bomb Shelter Into a Plush Wine Cellar

This newly listed Texas manse combines Art Deco style, modern design elements and… magic?  Returning to the market for the first time in roughly a decade, the Bohn House is considered one of the most architecturally significant addresses in all of Austin and comes with quite the backstory. The landmark residence was built in 1938 by architect Roy L. Thomas, before it was later expanded by Dick Clark + Associates in 2014. Stylistically, Thomas was said to have modeled the house after the fictitious Shangri-La featured in Frank Capra’s 1937 film Lost Horizon and the iconic Queen Mary ocean liner. It also...
KVUE

Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
fox7austin.com

Favor Chief Taco Officer talks about Texas tacos

Chris Flores has had the enviable job of going around the Lone Star State for Favor and finding out everything we should know about tacos. He talks about his experience so far with FOX 7 Austin digital content creator Donny Wong.
MySanAntonio

Fly roundtrip from SF to Austin for under $180 all winter

Just as San Francisco eeks toward a gray and chilly midwinter, many will seek sunnier climes for Vitamin D and feeling refreshed. Luckily there are some hot flight deals over at Kayak from SFO to Austin, Texas, happening right when you need them the most, with fares under $180 all winter.
hellogeorgetown.com

The Flower Box Celebrates 50th Anniversary in Georgetown, TX

The Flower Box is celebrating their 50th anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Originally founded in 1972 by Patricia Taylor, the original location of The Flower Box was at 105 W. 11th Street. “Patricia hired Susie Ramos to be the store manager and Susie bought the shop from Patricia [in 1974 or...
fox7austin.com

'Keeping Score' at Austin Pets Alive's thrift shop

AUSTIN, Texas - Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? Austin Pets Alive's Thrift Shop just might be the place to look. Austin Pets Alive operates three locations across Austin: their two-story flagship on Burnet Road in North Austin, one on Oltorf Street in South Austin and their biggest one to date on Clarkson Avenue across from Ridgetop Elementary. All net proceeds from the thrift stores go to funding APA!'s mission of finding loving homes for rescued animals.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
luxury-houses.net

This $6.2 Million Nalle Custom Home in Austin is An Immaculate Modern Estate

The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
hellogeorgetown.com

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
fox7austin.com

Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes

AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
KAJA KJ 97

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
