The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Hosts 59th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show
The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show returns on Oct. 15. “From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during this grand event while auto collectors and enthusiasts share fond memories of the classic cars of yesteryear,” the event webpage reads. The show will be held at the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Proud Boys protest at Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens
Wearing skeleton-face masks and carrying signs, members of the extreme right-wing group Proud Boys showed up Saturday to protest at an outdoor session of Drag Queen Story Hour at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. The group of men, wearing baseball caps with the Proud Boys insignia, lined up outside the visitors...
Wbaltv.com
Group commissions new sculpture after Baltimore's Christopher Columbus statue toppled in 2020
There are major changes planned more than two years after protesters tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the Inner Harbor. The statue used to stand on a perch downtown at the bottom of President Street in green space that's still officially...
severnaparkvoice.com
Baltimore Comic-Con Returns For 23rd Year
The Baltimore Comic-Con, which event organizers are dubbing as America’s greatest comic book convention, is slated to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center October 28-30. This year’s event marks the 23rd anniversary of the annual convention in Charm City. Around 200 of the biggest names in comics, including...
baltimorepositive.com
Baltimore’s adopted music professor Thomas Dolby tells his Live Aid tales with David Bowie at Wembley
If you love music, Live Aid, Todd Rundgren or the children of Baltimore, you’ll love this chat with Thomas Dolby. Always poetry in motion. And he’s a part of two big nights at Rams Head On Stage Annapolis doing the music of the Thin White Duke. Baltimore’s adopted professor joins Nestor to discuss the music, fashion and passion of David Bowie.
CBS News
'Changed my life': Maryland's Ezra Freeman goes from crew member on ship to casted on 'The Real Love Boat'
BALTIMORE – Ezra Freeman was living in New York City, working on a cruise ship while expanding her following on social media. She had no idea that this career path was going to lead her to a life-changing opportunity. Freeman, who grew up in Bowie, Maryland, is on TV,...
foxbaltimore.com
The legend of fearless comedy at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The legend of fearless comedy is in Baltimore this weekend and he has a lot on his mind. Grab your tickets and prepare for the "king" himself, DC Curry, who shared more about his show and upcoming projects.
New Exhibit Honors Food and Nutrition Service Workers in Baltimore City Schools
Despite virtual schooling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, food and nutrition workers in Baltimore City Public Schools continued serving around 88,000 meals per day. Now, the local unsung heroes are being recognized for that work—in addition to the work they’ve done for decades to bolster school nutrition—in a new art exhibit titled Food for Thought.
Maryland baker's dream slowly comes true
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — Heading into the kitchen to whip up tasty desserts was almost second nature for Devin Taylor."I've always loved baking and spending time in the kitchen," she says. "I have a big Italian family, so we spent a lot of time in the kitchen together."She got serious about baking in 2017, when she embarked on what she calls her "Julie & Julia" project — referencing a book by Julie Powell and a subsequent film about how Powell set out to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's 1961 cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."Only Taylor's version had...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Haunted Attractions in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you love the thrill of the scare, then Maryland is an excellent place for a haunted attraction. The state has several haunted houses and attractions that offer different types of scares. Among them are 301 Devil's Playground in Galena, The Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, Black Box Haunt in Hagerstown, and Laurel's House of Horror in Laurel.
hillrag.com
Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band
This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
foxbaltimore.com
Where's the money? Revenue from Baltimore high school football games appears to be missing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is raising more questions about Dunbar High School’s football stadium and the money it’s generated. Sources tell Fox45 News the FBI is investigating. Now, Project Baltimore is learning new information. We’ve been following the money trail from ticket sales at...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
foxbaltimore.com
Another massive brawl is caught on camera inside a Baltimore County school
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another violent fight video from a Baltimore County School is circulating on social media. The latest altercation caught on camera is a massive brawl breaking out inside Lansdowne High School. The student taking one of the videos can be heard in shock and screaming, as several...
The Best Apple Cider Destinations Around Baltimore
Move over pumpkin spice—it’s apple season. The burnt-orange blend often gets all of the credit as the top fall flavor, but, as the air gets cooler, we’re suckers for crunchy leaves, cozy crackling fires, and, best of all, crisp local apples. This time of year, Maryland orchards and farms are dotted with the tart fruits, which, of course, bring apple cider in all forms—hot, cold, boozy, slushified, or even baked into warm, sugar-coated donuts.
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy
Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
