Belchertown Select Board mulls using ARPA funds to award premium pay to school employees
BELCHERTOWN — The Select Board and School Committee is considering a request to use a portion of the money the town received through the American Rescue Plan Act to potentially give premium payments to approximately 400 school department employees. The board and committee will discuss the matter at a...
Following Worcester apartment collapse, city council to consider creating emergency fund
Following the partial building collapse at 267 Mill Street and recent deadly fires in Worcester that displaced residents from their homes, the city council is considering creating an emergency trust fund for survivors of disasters and emergencies in the city. District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj is requesting the acting city...
Chicopee hiring municipal workers through job fair
CHICOPEE — Through its first annual job fair, Chicopee hopes to fill a couple of its open positions, jobs that include a dishwasher and kitchen assistant and a basketball referee. The city will hold the job fair on Nov. 2 at the RiverMills Center to give residents an opportunity...
Southwick seeks residents’ input for Southwick 2040 master plan
SOUTHWICK — After 55 years, the town is updating its master plan to help guide its development over the next two decades and it is asking its residents for input. The town’s masterplan, named “Southwick 2040,” will lead Southwick in making decisions on land development, land preservation programs, zoning changes, capital enhancements, improvements to the downtown area and opportunities to increase economic vibrancy.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues after pedestrian struck along Springfield Street in Chicopee
Small businesses still waiting for sports betting study on gaming kiosks in bars. After much anticipation, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set a timeline for the launch of sports betting. New iPhone 14 feature can accidently send false alerts to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new feature that comes...
West Springfield man sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.4 million from Chicopee employer
SPRINGFIELD - A former executive with a Chicopee metal stamping company was sentenced in federal court to prison for embezzling $1.4 million over seven years, bringing the firm to the brink of bankruptcy. Gerald Burke, 70, of West Springfield, was sentenced Tuesday to 31 months behind bars. The sentencing comes...
Westfield woman indicted for bomb threat
A woman from Westfield has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a hoax bomb threat made against Boston Children's Hospital.
Chicopee Public Schools ask parents, teachers, students for input on finding replacement for fired superintendent
CHICOPEE – The School Committee will be asking teachers, parents, students and taxpayers what skills, experiences and qualities want in the next leader for the Chicopee Public Schools as members begin the search for a superintendent. A dozen focus group discussion sessions are planned to give the public an...
Fundraiser at Thunderbirds opener to honor life of Chicopee resident
For the second year in a row, supporters of Justice for Brie will fill the seats at the Springfield Thunderbirds home opener. Justice for Brie is an organization that celebrates the life of Brianne “Brie” Boisselle, a Chicopee resident who was killed in August of 2021.
Driver fled scene of pedestrian crash in Hadley on Route 9, police say
A juvenile at a crosswalk was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Hadley on Tuesday morning and the driver fled the scene, police said. The incident took place around 7: 15 a.m. and it shut down a portion of Route 9 in Hadley between West Street and Whalley Street and a detour was put into place, according to a statement by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Hadley Police requested assistance from Massachusetts State Police in investigating the incident, MSP spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst police break up party, issue $2,400 in fines
AMHERST — A loud party featuring live bands performing in a neighborhood off Belchertown Road prompted police to issue $2,400 in tickets related to violations of the town’s noise and nuisance house bylaws last Friday evening. Officers were initially dispatched to the dead-end Edgehill Place at 9:41 p.m....
Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 44 people within 5 weeks
The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks
Springfield Police Department holds food drive
The "Faith and Blue" weekend that began Friday with a pledge for greater harmony between Springfield Police and the neighborhoods they protect concluded Sunday with a food drive.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
Isaac Phillips ordered held on $5K bail in Leominster shooting
Isaac Phillips, whose family made national headlines in 2013 when they claimed their house was spray-painted with racist graffiti, was held on $5,000 cash bail in connection with a 2021 Leominster shooting in a bail hearing Tuesday morning. Phillips is accused of shooting Mark Spence nine times on Oct. 31,...
high-profile.com
Loan Secured to Convert Buildings in Gardner
Gardner, MA – MassDevelopment has partnered with Fidelity Bank to provide a $2,940,000 loan to Mass Ave Rentals, LLC (MAR), led by developer Gary Lorden. MAR will use funds to renovate and convert two vacant commercial buildings at 42-50 and 52 Parker St. in downtown Gardner into 29 market-rate apartments that will include both one- and two-bedroom units. Construction began in July and is expected to be completed by July 2023.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
JP Morgan Chase Bank plans Northampton branch at 1 King St. Silverscape Designs building in early ‘23
NORTHAMPTON — JP Morgan Chase Bank plans to open a branch at the former Silverscape Designs building at 1 King St. in the center of Northampton’s downtown early next year. Chase spokesman Justin L. Page said Monday the new branch has already been approved by the federal office of the Controller of the Currency.
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
