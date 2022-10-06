Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Two Champaign police officers appointed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two Champagin police officers will now serve as Deputy Chiefs. Champagin Police Chief Timothy Tyler appointed two officers Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead. Olmstead has been appointed as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. Coon will serve as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. The deputies started...
foxillinois.com
Savoy Fire Department helps teach kids how to escape fires
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — It's National Fire Prevention Week and the Savoy Fire Department will be teaching kids how to react when a fire happens. Kids will practice using the department's "safety house," which features a kitchen, bedroom, and a smoke machine. Families will learn how fires start and...
foxillinois.com
Unit 4 parents protest at school board meeting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Parents and community members gathered outside the Champaign Unit 4 school board meeting to protest the proposed solutions to School of Choice, proposed by Cooperative Strategies on behalf of the school board. Parents saying they want real change, not chaos. "The reason that me and my...
foxillinois.com
Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton named Big Ten Special Teams/Co-Freshman Player of Week
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week as well as the Co-Freshman of the Week for his performance against Iowa Saturday. "I just wanted to put the ball through the yellow things for my team," said Pinton. "They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Illinois Football ranked in Associated Press Top 25 Poll for first time since 2011
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois finally did it. The Fighting Illini have cracked the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, coming in as the 24th best football team in the nation. The last time the Illini were ranked was back in 2011. "We haven't been in the Top 25 since I've...
Comments / 0