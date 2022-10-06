ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Two Champaign police officers appointed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two Champagin police officers will now serve as Deputy Chiefs. Champagin Police Chief Timothy Tyler appointed two officers Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead. Olmstead has been appointed as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. Coon will serve as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. The deputies started...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Savoy Fire Department helps teach kids how to escape fires

SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — It's National Fire Prevention Week and the Savoy Fire Department will be teaching kids how to react when a fire happens. Kids will practice using the department's "safety house," which features a kitchen, bedroom, and a smoke machine. Families will learn how fires start and...
SAVOY, IL
Unit 4 parents protest at school board meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Parents and community members gathered outside the Champaign Unit 4 school board meeting to protest the proposed solutions to School of Choice, proposed by Cooperative Strategies on behalf of the school board. Parents saying they want real change, not chaos. "The reason that me and my...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
