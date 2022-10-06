Read full article on original website
Lyft Exec Was Wrong About Driverless Vehicles — But He Still Believes in Their Potential
Lyft's president, John Zimmer, previously said a majority of the company's rides would be in self-driving vehicles by 2021. Zimmer still believes his company can help bring about revolutionary change to transportation — just on a different timeline than he'd first envisioned. Lyft this year started offering self-driving vehicles...
Honda's New $4.4 Billion EV Battery Plant Will Be Built in Ohio
Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution on Tuesday said a new multibillion-dollar plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles will be located in Ohio. The battery plant is expected to cost $3.5 billion, with overall investment by the unnamed joint venture eventually reaching $4.4 billion, the companies said. Construction of...
Auto Giant Stellantis Looks to Australian Materials, Including Nickel, for Its EVs
According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time high this year. The sector's expansion and other factors are creating pressure points when it comes to the supply of the batteries crucial for EVs. Stellantis' electric vehicle plans put it in competition with...
Second Strike at Liverpool to Add to European Port Congestion, Slow Product Delivery
Dockworkers in Liverpool are set to start a seven-day strike on October 11 as U.K. and European ports remain congested from dual prior strikes in Liverpool and Felixstowe. The new labor action will add to the existing delays in product delivery. U.K. and Europe are markets for retailers including H&M,...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Ford, General Motors, Rivian and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – UBS downgraded both automakers, cutting Ford to "sell" from "neutral" and downgrading GM to "neutral" from "buy." UBS said the auto industry is rapidly moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power. Ford slid 3.6% in the premarket while GM fell 3.5%.
GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand
DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by more than 8% during intraday trading before closing at $11.37 per share, a decline of 6.9%. GM was off by as much as 7.5% before closing at $32.29 per share, down by 4%.
