Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl share their love for each other and for baking

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl joined us to share their love for each other and for baking. Baking brings them great joy, as it gets people off their phones and brings people together. Their sourdough recipe has been in the Duffy family for years, and they are now sharing it with others.

To order the limited release of the Duffy sourdough starter kit go to duffysdough.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 6, 2022

