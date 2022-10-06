ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl share their love for each other and for baking

By Emily Evans, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crp1X_0iOkk2qS00

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl joined us to share their love for each other and for baking. Baking brings them great joy, as it gets people off their phones and brings people together. Their sourdough recipe has been in the Duffy family for years, and they are now sharing it with others.

To order the limited release of the Duffy sourdough starter kit go to duffysdough.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

‘I take responsibility for what I said’: Nury Martinez resigns as L.A. City Council president amid fallout over racist remarks

Nury Martinez has stepped down as Los Angeles City Council president amid fallout over being heard making racist remarks in audio leaked over the weekend. “I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry,” Martinez said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to the people I […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy Opens Up About His Relationship With ‘Happy Days’ Star Linda Purl

Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy get along so well in the kitchen that they launched a new baking product together to commemorate his family. Recently, the stars of Happy Days and Dallas, who have been together for more than two years now, talked about their new sourdough kit called Duffy’s Dough. The couple says that the kit includes a dehydrated starter that goes back “at least 70 years.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Duffy
Person
Linda Purl
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'

"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act

The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy