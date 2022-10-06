ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult favorite ice cream shop Salt & Straw to open location in Las Vegas

Ice cream shop Salt & Straw will open its first location in Nevada at the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas foodies can expect to get their first taste of the famous Salt & Straw flavors in early 2023, according to a press release.

The Portland-founded ice cream shop best known for its rotating menu of "curiously delicious" flavors was made famous on social media and soon garnered a cult following of ice cream lovers.

The Salt & Straw menu offers 12 classic flavors like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons and Honey Lavender, plus a rotating monthly menu. October's Ice SCREAM series includes some quirky pairings like matcha ice cream with toffee brittle mealworms, or pumpkin spice ice cream with chunks of baked pumpkin bread and cream cheese frosting swirled in.

The first Nevada location of Salt & Straw, the cult favorite Portland-based ice cream shop, will open in Las Vegas at the UnCommons development.

"Our team has been fans of Salt & Straw's classic and whimsical creations for years and are thrilled to bring their ice cream to Nevada for the first time," said Jim Stuart, a partner in the real estate group behind UnCommons.

Salt & Straw is expected to hire 25 or more people to fully staff the Las Vegas location.

"We are so honored to have a place in this special project bringing incredible food and a wonderful community gathering place to Las Vegas," said Kim Malek, founder and CEO of Salt & Straw. "We are hoping to be a part of creating memories in this community for generations to come."

The first phase of the UnCommons development at Interstate 215 and Durango Drive is opening to the public this year. Reporter Joe Moeller shares more on that development Thursday night on 13 Action News .

Comments / 0

 

