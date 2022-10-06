Read full article on original website
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Eye Third Week Atop U.K. Chart With ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are powering to a third consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. with “Unholy” (EMI). The viral number leads the First Look chart, which ranks tracks based on sales and streaming activity at the midweek point, ahead of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (Parlophone) and Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (Vertigo), respectively. Beyonce is on the climb with her Renaissance release “Cuff It” (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) set to lift 10-6, for what would be a new peak, while British hip-hop artist Aitch could see two tracks bounce. The Manchester rapper’s collaboration with Anne-Marie, “Psycho” (Atlantic),...
Slipknot Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘The End, So Far’ Debut
Slipknot re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 15) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new album The End, So Far. The set, released via Roadrunner/3EE, debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6), according to Luminate. The group earns its sixth top 10 and first since We Are Not Your Kind, which opened as the act’s third No. 1 in 2019. Slipknot is just the second rock band to rule the Artist...
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ for Longest Run in Hot 100 History
Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” ties The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the most weeks spent on the chart over the survey’s 64-year history. “Heat Waves” spends its 90th week on the Hot 100 (dated Oct. 15), at No. 20, tying the record run of “Blinding Lights” in 2019-21. Over the course of its Hot 100 tenure, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the longest climb to No. 1, when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March, as it has drawn audiences on TikTok and multiple radio formats since its June 2020...
Too Many Songs, Not Enough Hits: Pop Music Is Struggling to Create New Stars
Muni Long’s “Hrs & Hrs” is giddy and impassioned, a contemporary R&B single built on the sturdy framework of classic soul ballads. Muni Long released the track last year on her own label, Supergiant, and it climbed to No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the end of January, giving the singer her first hit and an opportunity to partner with Def Jam.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Scores Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts
Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, a week after it launched at the summit of both surveys. Plus, Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” hits the Global 200’s top five, ascending from No. 6 to No. 4, and Manuel Turizo‘s “La Bachata” bumps 7-3 for a new high on Global Excl. U.S. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Up to… 10/10/2022 The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming...
Stray Kids Score First No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘Case 143’
Stray Kids earn their first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Oct. 15), powered by Twitter, as “Case 143” rises from No. 2 following the release of the group’s new EP Maxident on Oct. 7. “Case 143” is the lead single off the EP, which is slated to launch on next week’s, Oct. 22-dated Billboard charts. Stray Kids are the fourth group to top Hot Trending Songs this year, joining BLACKPINK, BTS and SB19. Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, TREASURE’s “Hello” debuts at No. 4, earning the group its fourth entry and second top five hit, after “Jikjin” (No. 2...
Gavin Rossdale Talks New Bush Album & High Cost of Touring: Behind the Setlist Podcast
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is excited to be touring in support of a new album he’s genuinely proud of — but it’s a tough time to be on the road. “This year has been equally as disastrous for me as the other two years I didn’t tour,” Rossdale tells Billboard‘s Behind the Setlist podcast. After six weeks in Australia and another six weeks in Europe, Bush joined Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin for a 30-city tour across North America that wrapped up Oct. 8 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. As an opening act with a new single to...
Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas Movie Obviously Includes a ‘Mean Girls’ Reference
Lindsay Lohan is making her return to film with the Netflix holiday movie 'Falling For Christmas.' The trailer even nods at her role in 'Mean Girls.'
Smirnoff Serves Up “Flavor for the People” at Latin Music Week 2022
Billboard Latin Music Week invited music fans to daytime panel discussions throughout the week from industry hitmakers and executives, who continue to successfully explore and navigate the Latin music genre. In the evening, goers enjoyed exclusive live performances from chart-topping artists and Wednesday night were treated to an intimate En Vivo concert from Justin Quiles. For the evening, the Faena Theater on South Beach transformed into a marigold oasis, with presenting sponsor, Smirnoff, pairing the evening’s live entertainment with the bold flavors of its Spicy Tamarind and a variety of Lemonades. Across the remainder of Latin Music Week at Oasis Wynwood,...
Music Tectonics Conference Reveals Full 2022 Schedule
The 2022 Music Tectonics Conference has released the full schedule for this year’s edition. One fresh highlight of the newly-unveiled lineup is the Universal Music Group Music Tech Training Camp, which is slated for Oct. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at UMG’s Santa Monica offices. During the training camp, startups will receive actionable advice from investors, advisors and label executives on all phases of their rollout, from brainstorming to seed rounds. During the event, startup founders will also have the opportunity to network at a mixer with Music Tectonics badge holders and UMG executives.
Fans Choose Stray Kids’ ‘MAXIDENT’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music
Stray Kids‘ new mini-album, MAXIDENT, has topped this week’s new music poll. Related First Stream: New Music From Willow, Charlie Puth, Quavo & Takeoff and More 10/09/2022 Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 7) on Billboard, choosing the South Korean group’s latest project as their favorite new music release of the past week. MAXIDENT beat out new music by Måneskin (“The Loneliest”), Charlie Puth (Charlie), Ozuna (OzuTochi), Maisie Peters (“Not Another Rockstar”), Quavo & Takeoff (Only Built For Infinity Links), and others. MAXIDENT follows an already-impressive 2022 for the recent Billboard cover stars. Stray Kids’ Oddinary EP, released in March, was the group’s...
How Does Zedd’s Debut ‘Clarity’ Hold Up 10 Years Later? A Pair Of Anniversary Shows Demonstrate It’s Still Got the Magic
A decade ago, Clarity had just hit digital streaming platforms, and Zedd had a slew of interviews on his docket. The media wanted to know: what was his goal for his debut album? Neither the notion of playing it front-to-back in San Francisco, nor orchestrally rendering it live alongside a 50-piece orchestra in Los Angeles would likely have come to his mind at the time. But that’s precisely what happened this past weekend, as Zedd celebrated 10 years of his debut album, Clarity, released in October 2012 via Interscope Records. The album hit No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and marked...
Joel Morowitz, Co-Founder of Indie Label spinArt, Dies at 55
Joel Morowitz, the co-founder of 1990’s indie label spinART Records, died suddenly of cardiac arrest in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 6. He was 55. Morowitz and his high school friend Jeff Price launched spinArt after college in the early 1990’s when the former wanted to put out a compilation album of indie rock bands and the latter asked if he could help. The resulting album, One Last Kiss, launched the label which eventually put out music by The Apples in Stereo, Velocity Girl, Clem Snide, Ron Sexsmith, Poster Children and Suddenly, Tammy! among many others.
Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Up to No. 2
Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after it took over the top spot. Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” pushes to No. 2 on the Hot 100 from No. 3, where it debuted a week earlier. Smith ties their highest rank on the survey, first reached with “Stay With Me” in 2014. Plus, Nicky Youre and dazy‘s “Sunroof,” at No. 5 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on U.S. radio, as it hits No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
Art Laboe, DJ Known for Playing ‘Oldies but Goodies,’ Dies at 97
Https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/art-laboe-dead-oldies-but-goodies-1235238488/. Art Laboe, the DJ and music promoter who spent 79 continuous years on the radio, was an innovator of the compilation album and coined and trademarked the term “Oldies but Goodies,” has died. He was 97. Laboe died peacefully Friday at his home in Palm Springs after...
Beyoncé Shines in Silver at Parisian ‘CLUB RENAISSANCE’ Party: See the Photos
Beyoncé gave the BeyHive an inside look at the recent Parisian soiree celebrating her new album Renaissance on Sunday (Oct. 9). In the carousel of photos, the superstar dons a dazzling silver ensemble, complete with a matching head scarf, dark sunglasses and jewelry by Tiffany and Co. A second maroon look matches the vibe of the first with its long leather trench coat, head scarf and sparkling silver jewelry. “CLUB RENAISSANCE Paris with partner @tiffanyandco…#TiffanyAndCo #CLUBRENAISSANCE,” Bey captioned the Instagram post. Related Beyoncé Throws 'Club Renaissance' Party at Paris Fashion Week With Doja Cat, Halsey & More 10/10/2022 The icon threw the party,...
Hot 100 First-Timers: Megan Moroney Arrives With Country Love Song ‘Tennessee Orange’
Singer-songwriter Megan Moroney makes her first visit to the Billboard Hot 100 as her breakthrough single “Tennessee Orange” debuts on the latest, Oct. 15-dated chart at No. 94. The song, which Moroney self-released Sept. 2, debuts with 4.9 million U.S. streams (up 15%) and 1,000 downloads sold in the Sept. 30-Oct. 6 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently climbs 29-25 in its fourth week on Hot Country Songs. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Up to… 10/11/2022 Contributing to the song’s gains is its backstory. Fans believe that Moroney co-wrote it...
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Ex-Beautiful South Artists, Lead Midweek U.K. Chart With ‘N.K-Pop’
Former Beautiful South bandmates Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are on track for a second U.K. chart crown with N.K-Pop (via EMI). The English duo’s latest release leads the midweek survey, and, if it holds its course, will deliver the pair a second consecutive No. 1, after 2020’s Manchester Calling hit the summit. Close behind is Maybe In Another Life…? (Island), the sophomore offering from Leicester alternative-pop act Easy Life. Maybe is at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update, and should give the outfit their third top ten, following 2020 mixtape Junk Food (peaking at No. 7) and 2021 debut studio...
Willow Smashes Guitar Through TV Set, Electrifies With ‘Curious/Furious’ & ‘Ur a Stranger’ on ‘SNL’: Watch
Willow gave a smashing performance — literally — during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The 21-year-old artist visited Studio 8H on Oct. 8 to deliver a pair of electrifying performances from her new album, <CopingMechanism>. For her first song, Willow unleashed her inner rock star with “Curious/Furious,” closing out the track by showing off her impressive guitar shredding skills. Later, she returned to perform the hard-hitting “Ur a Stranger,” belting out the lyrics before smashing her axe into a television set. “it’s called historybeingmade.com,” Willow captioned a photo on Instagram of herself giving the middle finger alongside her leather-clad...
NCT 127 Brings the Hype in Explosive ‘2 Baddies’ Performance: Watch
NCT 127 is continuing its quest for world domination. Ahead of a trio of concert dates across Newark, N.J., and Seoul later this month, the K-pop group — which consists of members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan — made a brief layover in New York City to takeover Good Morning America on Monday (Oct. 10), interact with its NCTzens, and perform its newest single, “2 Baddies.” The idols took to the stage in an array of streetwear inspired outfits consisting of baggy cargo pants, graphic T-shirts and sweaters and shocking pops of neon green and yellow....
