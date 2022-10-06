Read full article on original website
A Thank You to Coleman County Foundation for Protective Vests
Making our friends and family members in the Coleman County Sheriff's Office a little safer calls for a big THANK YOU to all of Coleman County and the Coleman County Foundation. Thanks to your financial support, the Coleman County Sheriff's Office was able to purchase five ballistic vests better known as Protective Vests. These new vests give each officer in the Coleman County Sheriff's Office a lot more protection from small arms fire. As you see in the picture of Officer Henson with his vest on, he is able to carry additional equipment when needed along with the protection the vest provides. Again, Thank You and thank you for your support of the Coleman County Foundation.
National Night Out October 11th
Join everyone for National Night Out 2022 this Tuesday, October 11th from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Come out and meet your local and surrounding area first responders! Bring your Lawn Chairs to Coleman City Park and enjoy hot dogs, music, giveaways, and LOTS OF FUN!
St. Mark's Annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon This Sunday
St. Mark's Episcopal Church is having their annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon this Sunday, October 16th. They will be serving from 11:00am to 1:00pm. This year's fundraiser is drive-through only due to work being done in their Parish Hall. Tickets are on sale now: $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will go to Coleman County Outreach, a group within the Episcopal Church Women's organization. The raised funds will be shared with local groups such as the Senior Center, Loaves and Fishes, the Humane Society or the Backpack Program at school. Tickets can be purchased from any church member, or at Odd & Company at 300 S. Commercial in downtown Coleman from Thursday through Saturday. OR Call Charlotte Purl at 325-625-2858.
National Night Out TONIGHT
Join everyone for National Night Out 2022 TONIGHT Tuesday, October 11th from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Come out and meet your local and surrounding area first responders! Bring your Lawn Chairs to Coleman City Park and enjoy hot dogs, music, giveaways, and LOTS OF FUN!
CHS Cross Country Meet THURSDAY at Coleman Country Club
The Coleman High School Cross Country teams are ready to RUN! They have been working hard to be their best in time for this meet! The District meet has been moved to Thursday, October 13th and will be held at the Coleman Country Club. Coaches Taylor Neal and Cameron Lowman encourage everyone to come out and cheer on the BLUE as they run to WIN a District Championship, to medal and to qualify for the Regional Meet! The schedule for the morning's races are as follows:
Jim Brusenhan, 84
Jim Brusenhan, age 84, of Coleman, passed from this life into his heavenly home on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home, Coleman. He was born James Edward Brusenhan on February 22, 1938 in the Coleman Hospital to Curtis Ernest Brusenhan and Cleo Belle Redding Brusenhan. He grew up in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High in 1956. He graduated from Texas A&I and attended welding school at Midland College. On March 3, 1962 he married Belva Sue Neal in San Angelo. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters- Jimmye Sue and Marla Belle.
Fiesta de la Paloma 2022 Cookoff Winners
The Coleman Fiesta de la Paloma for 2022 was held on Saturday, October 1st. The entries for the cookoff gathered Friday evening to sign in and get their instructions, as provided by the Lone Star Barbecue Society. There were 16 total cooks entered for the meat divisions, and 11 bean entries. The top two overall winners were:
CES and CJHS Announce 1st Six Weeks Honors
The Coleman Elementary and Junior High Schools have released their Honor Rolls and Perfect Attendance rosters for the 1st Six Weeks. Congratulations to all these students! See all three attachments below:
Robert Ellis "Bob" Wood, 83
Robert Ellis "Bob" Wood, 83 of Clyde, passed away Saturday in a local hospital after a brief illness. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Bailey Howard Chapel in Clyde, Texas. Pastor Larry Mask will be officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at 2:00 p.m.at the Westbrook Cemetery in Westbrook, Texas.
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluekatts JV Teams vs Hawley, October 8, 2022
All three CHS teams played against Hawley on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022. These photos are from the JV White and Blue teams' matches. (Coleman Today Photos)
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman.
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
