Making our friends and family members in the Coleman County Sheriff's Office a little safer calls for a big THANK YOU to all of Coleman County and the Coleman County Foundation. Thanks to your financial support, the Coleman County Sheriff's Office was able to purchase five ballistic vests better known as Protective Vests. These new vests give each officer in the Coleman County Sheriff's Office a lot more protection from small arms fire. As you see in the picture of Officer Henson with his vest on, he is able to carry additional equipment when needed along with the protection the vest provides. Again, Thank You and thank you for your support of the Coleman County Foundation.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO