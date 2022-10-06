Offense - B The pass game was back up to snuff after looking lackluster the previous week at Minnesota. But, the running game fell off, averaging less than 2 yards per carry as a team is truly pathetic. Payne Durham was locked in and had his best game of the season. Mershawn Rice is emerging as a #2 next to Charlie Jones, as Chuck Sizzle is starting to command double teams wherever he is at on the field. Jones was held to 3 catches for 15 yards. But the trio of Durham, Rice and Tracy made up for it, combining for over 200 yards.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO