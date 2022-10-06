Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue @ Maryland: Gameday Grades
Offense - B The pass game was back up to snuff after looking lackluster the previous week at Minnesota. But, the running game fell off, averaging less than 2 yards per carry as a team is truly pathetic. Payne Durham was locked in and had his best game of the season. Mershawn Rice is emerging as a #2 next to Charlie Jones, as Chuck Sizzle is starting to command double teams wherever he is at on the field. Jones was held to 3 catches for 15 yards. But the trio of Durham, Rice and Tracy made up for it, combining for over 200 yards.
hammerandrails.com
How to Watch: Purdue vs Nebraska - Week 7
Purdue is back at home after a two week road trip to Minnesota and Maryland. Now, we are on to the next letter in the alphabet, as we host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Since the firing of Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers have looked more competent, but still only scored 14 points this past weekend against inept Rutgers,
hammerandrails.com
Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1) Game Center
It is a battle for first place in the Big Ten West! No, really! Both Purdue and Nebraska are leading the Big Ten West at 2-1. Nebraska has lost to a moribund Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and has fired its coach, but it is 2-1 in league play. Purdue is coming home after two huge road wins at Minnesota and Maryland and are riding a three-game winning streak after a 1-2 start.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 31, Maryland 29: In Tweets
This is an amazing stat to me: Purdue has won 7 of its last 10 games away from Ross-Ade Stadium. Last year was the first year Purdue won four or more in one year away from home in one season with its wins at Iowa, Nebraska, UConn, Northwestern, and the bowl game. Purdue is now 2-1 on the road this year, and is one play (against a currently unbeaten team) from being 3-0. In the Big Ten Purdue has won 5 of its last 7 road games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Injury Ends OL Daniel Johnson’s Season
Purdue’s starting right tackle, Daniel Johnson, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Maryland game. First and foremost, this is a cruel blow for the graduate transfer from Kent State. He stepped into the starting lineup and acquitted himself well after Cam Craig was forced to retire from football after a back injury in week three. Johnson came to Purdue to perform on the big stage, and it’s unfortunate that his opportunity was cut short. Everyone at Hammer and Rails wishes Daniel a speedy recovery.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: New Uniforms Revealed
Let’s talk about things that are perfect in life. Seeing your first child born into the world.
Comments / 0