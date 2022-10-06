Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany Schools Superintendent Adams leaving in January
Albany Schools Superintendent Kaweeda Adams will leave in January. Adams came to the district six years ago from Nevada. The district says Adams will be continuing in the educational field, but did not elaborate. NewsChannel 13 is working to find out about her new job. “Superintendent Adams has been a...
WNYT
Celebrating the American Revolution in Saratoga Springs
National history is being celebrated locally as we get closer to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. This month marks 245 years since British General John Burgoyne surrendered his army to General Horatio Gates in 1777. To honor the occasion, The Saratoga National Historical Park is hosting several days...
WNYT
CEO of Albany Med’s Columbia Memorial Hospital retires
The president and CEO of Albany Med’s Columbia Memorial Hospital is retiring. Jay Cahalan has held the position since 2013 and is set to retire at the end of this year. He will be replaced by Dorothy Urschel who is the current chief operating officer.
WNYT
New midwifery practice opens in Delmar
There’s a new way for women to get care in Delmar. The ribbon has been cut on a new midwifery practice in Delmar. Empowered Midwifery Care has moved into new space at 2 Normanskill Boulevard just off Delaware Avenue. It was founded by Lisa Preller who says the practice...
WNYT
Annual ChowderFest returns to Troy
The smell of chowder wafted through the Collar City this afternoon. The 16th annual Chowderfest returned to the City of Troy. Hundreds of people turned out to sample food from dozens of local businesses. The free event featured 4 oz. samples of soup for $2 each. Businesses in various Downtown...
WNYT
Medication concerns increase for missing NYC teens believed to be in Troy
Concerns continue to grow for two missing teens from Brooklyn who are believed to be in Troy. They say 15-year-old Jackeline Caraballo and 14-year-old Le’Airra Ivery, 14, have been without their medication for 10 days. The child center says they may be in contact with a known exploiter. Anyone...
WNYT
Jury selection begins in Albany attempted murder trial
Jury selection has begun in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal has...
WNYT
New information released on deadly crash
We’re still learning more about a deadly crash in Albany we first told you about last week. It happened last Thursday night, just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Albany Shaker Road. Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, but they say...
WNYT
Schoharie County farm to unveil giant baby goat artwork
SHARON SPRINGS – Beekman 1802 Farms in Sharon Springs is unveiling the world’s largest baby goats on Matrimony Hill. The artwork is called “Awe Goats,” and it’s done by artist John Cerney. It’s all for a good cause. The money raised will go toward...
WNYT
Schenectady bridge reopens after construction
There is some good news for drivers in Schenectady. The city on Tuesday has officially reopened the Francis Avenue Bridge over I-890 — also known as the Cotton Hollow Bridge. The bridge has been closed for construction since March. Crews made improvements, including the replacement of the concrete bridge...
WNYT
Burnt Hills and Glens Falls win battles of state-ranked teams
Burnt Hills and Glens Falls both won in battles of state-ranked teams on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans handed Amsterdam its first loss of the season 29-8 and the Indians shut out Gloversville 27-0. See highlights here.
WNYT
Pittsfield crash under investigation
A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
WNYT
Man convicted of criminal possession of a weapon
A 19-year old man has been found guilty in a shots fired incident in Albany. Amir McFadden was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon. This is in connection with an incident in July of 2021 that happened in the area of Orange and Robin Streets. Police say McFadden had...
WNYT
Great Pumpkin Challenge returns to Saratoga Spa State Park this weekend
The annual 5K, 10K and Kids Fun Run to benefit Saratoga Bridges is back in-person after COVID made it a virtual event the last two years. Pre-registration is required for the Great Pumpkin Challenge on Saturday, October 15th at 9:30am. You can sign up by clicking Links. Look for ‘Saratoga Bridges Great Pumpkin Challenge.’
WNYT
Another fire erupts in Watervliet
There was another fire in the city of Watervliet Sunday night after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a...
WNYT
Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI
A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
WNYT
Ballston Spa hosts car show
Also happening Sunday – downtown Ballston Spa is transforming into a showroom full of classic cars. The Ballston Spa business and professional association is holding its 20th annual “the way we were” car show today, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Front Street. Organizers are expecting...
WNYT
Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun
Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
WNYT
New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash
We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
WNYT
Spill’n the Beans to close its doors in October
A popular café in Troy is closing its doors in a few weeks after nearly 19 years of business. Spill’n the Beans on Third St. will soon be closed. Owner Rudy Bravo says staff shortages and the rising cost of food is what forced his hand. Bravo and his restaurant family tried to avoid closing in various ways, including by extending hours.
