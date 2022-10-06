ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany Schools Superintendent Adams leaving in January

Albany Schools Superintendent Kaweeda Adams will leave in January. Adams came to the district six years ago from Nevada. The district says Adams will be continuing in the educational field, but did not elaborate. NewsChannel 13 is working to find out about her new job. “Superintendent Adams has been a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Celebrating the American Revolution in Saratoga Springs

National history is being celebrated locally as we get closer to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. This month marks 245 years since British General John Burgoyne surrendered his army to General Horatio Gates in 1777. To honor the occasion, The Saratoga National Historical Park is hosting several days...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

CEO of Albany Med’s Columbia Memorial Hospital retires

The president and CEO of Albany Med’s Columbia Memorial Hospital is retiring. Jay Cahalan has held the position since 2013 and is set to retire at the end of this year. He will be replaced by Dorothy Urschel who is the current chief operating officer.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New midwifery practice opens in Delmar

There’s a new way for women to get care in Delmar. The ribbon has been cut on a new midwifery practice in Delmar. Empowered Midwifery Care has moved into new space at 2 Normanskill Boulevard just off Delaware Avenue. It was founded by Lisa Preller who says the practice...
DELMAR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NY
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Education
WNYT

Annual ChowderFest returns to Troy

The smell of chowder wafted through the Collar City this afternoon. The 16th annual Chowderfest returned to the City of Troy. Hundreds of people turned out to sample food from dozens of local businesses. The free event featured 4 oz. samples of soup for $2 each. Businesses in various Downtown...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Medication concerns increase for missing NYC teens believed to be in Troy

Concerns continue to grow for two missing teens from Brooklyn who are believed to be in Troy. They say 15-year-old Jackeline Caraballo and 14-year-old Le’Airra Ivery, 14, have been without their medication for 10 days. The child center says they may be in contact with a known exploiter. Anyone...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Jury selection begins in Albany attempted murder trial

Jury selection has begun in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal has...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New information released on deadly crash

We’re still learning more about a deadly crash in Albany we first told you about last week. It happened last Thursday night, just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Albany Shaker Road. Police are not yet releasing the identity of the victim, but they say...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpi#Swearing#Mit#Linus College
WNYT

Schoharie County farm to unveil giant baby goat artwork

SHARON SPRINGS – Beekman 1802 Farms in Sharon Springs is unveiling the world’s largest baby goats on Matrimony Hill. The artwork is called “Awe Goats,” and it’s done by artist John Cerney. It’s all for a good cause. The money raised will go toward...
SHARON SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Schenectady bridge reopens after construction

There is some good news for drivers in Schenectady. The city on Tuesday has officially reopened the Francis Avenue Bridge over I-890 — also known as the Cotton Hollow Bridge. The bridge has been closed for construction since March. Crews made improvements, including the replacement of the concrete bridge...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield crash under investigation

A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WNYT

Man convicted of criminal possession of a weapon

A 19-year old man has been found guilty in a shots fired incident in Albany. Amir McFadden was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon. This is in connection with an incident in July of 2021 that happened in the area of Orange and Robin Streets. Police say McFadden had...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Another fire erupts in Watervliet

There was another fire in the city of Watervliet Sunday night after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI

A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa hosts car show

Also happening Sunday – downtown Ballston Spa is transforming into a showroom full of classic cars. The Ballston Spa business and professional association is holding its 20th annual “the way we were” car show today, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Front Street. Organizers are expecting...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun

Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash

We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Spill’n the Beans to close its doors in October

A popular café in Troy is closing its doors in a few weeks after nearly 19 years of business. Spill’n the Beans on Third St. will soon be closed. Owner Rudy Bravo says staff shortages and the rising cost of food is what forced his hand. Bravo and his restaurant family tried to avoid closing in various ways, including by extending hours.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy