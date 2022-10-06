Network issue leads to delays in processing some Virginia voter registrations

NORFOLK, Va. - The Department of Elections recently noticed an issue processing voter registration applications, which has led to delays, the Commissioner of the Department of Elections said in a statement sent to News 3 on Thursday.

People who registered to vote at the DMV, updated their addresses, or made other changes may have been impacted.

The Dept. of Elections provided local registrars with 107,000 DMV transactions for them to finish processing the voter registrations.

"The issue is now resolved and all impacted registrations have been identified," said Commissioner Susan Beals.

Beals said no voter data was lost, but the delays now mean registrars will have to process all the outstanding registrations.

In Virginia Beach, the registrar recently received 7,400 applications to finish processing. In York County, the registrar's office is finishing up 845 registrations.

York County's registrar Walt Latham said the biggest impact to any voters would've been that they did not receive confirmation of registration or that they changed their address.

"It impacts them if they've been wondering why they didn't get any registration information from us and I'm sorry about that," said Latham.

The Virginia Public Access Project has been monitoring voter registration data from the Dept. of Elections and noticed a dip in numbers beginning in June. T hey then asked the Dept. of Elections for an explanation.

The exact number of registrations will not be known until local registrars finish processing.

"You always have little things. If we didn't have little things here and there, I'd be worried about that, but it's going pretty well I think," Latham said about how early voting is going so far.