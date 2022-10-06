ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Central Indiana returns to the 70s on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. The new week begins on the cooler end of things with lows returning to the mid 40s. Don’t fret if you enjoy warmer weather though. A strong southwesterly wind will work in tandem with sunshine and dry air to warm us quickly. We’ll see highs return to the low and mid 70s as a result!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Take the “Staying IN” survey and earn a $25 Roots gift card

Complete the “Staying IN” and share your thoughts on Indiana and your plans for the future! At the end of the survey, enter your name and Ball State email address for a chance to win a $25 Roots gift card! There will be six winners. Click this link...
MUNCIE, IN
22 WSBT

2022 IHSAA Football Sectional Brackets Revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Football postseason begins Oct. 21. IHSAA released the brackets for the upcoming state tournament. The full brackets can be found on the IHSAA website. 6A (Oct. 28) Sectional 2:. Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Penn. Elkhart at Warsaw. 5A (Oct. 28) Sectional 10:. Valparaiso...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Obituary#Violent Crime#East 86th St#N Meridian Street#The Purdue Honors College
Fox 59

New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Pinners Conference & Expo

Hundreds of influencers and makers are in Indianapolis for the Pinners Conference and Expo! It’s a conference featuring 100+ Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation. It’s also a show with 200 top businesses providing beautiful options in the worlds of DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and fashion and all sorts of other great things. For more information, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$360M fieldhouse makeover could be just beginning

Thousands of fans got one of the first looks at a three-year, $360 million renovation of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis at Sunday’s Pacers FanJam. They checked out a makeover touching virtually every area of the Fieldhouse, from the Entry Pavillion to a third level standing-room-only sky bar with views of the Indy skyline. Team officials expect the project to spark a transformation on the eastern edge of downtown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: Hoosier Hysteria tips off the 2022-23 IU basketball season

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

