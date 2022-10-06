Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Fox 59
Central Indiana returns to the 70s on Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. The new week begins on the cooler end of things with lows returning to the mid 40s. Don’t fret if you enjoy warmer weather though. A strong southwesterly wind will work in tandem with sunshine and dry air to warm us quickly. We’ll see highs return to the low and mid 70s as a result!
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ballstatedailynews.com
Take the “Staying IN” survey and earn a $25 Roots gift card
Complete the “Staying IN” and share your thoughts on Indiana and your plans for the future! At the end of the survey, enter your name and Ball State email address for a chance to win a $25 Roots gift card! There will be six winners. Click this link...
22 WSBT
2022 IHSAA Football Sectional Brackets Revealed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Football postseason begins Oct. 21. IHSAA released the brackets for the upcoming state tournament. The full brackets can be found on the IHSAA website. 6A (Oct. 28) Sectional 2:. Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Penn. Elkhart at Warsaw. 5A (Oct. 28) Sectional 10:. Valparaiso...
WISH-TV
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Pinners Conference & Expo
Hundreds of influencers and makers are in Indianapolis for the Pinners Conference and Expo! It’s a conference featuring 100+ Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation. It’s also a show with 200 top businesses providing beautiful options in the worlds of DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and fashion and all sorts of other great things. For more information, click here.
Inside Indiana Business
$360M fieldhouse makeover could be just beginning
Thousands of fans got one of the first looks at a three-year, $360 million renovation of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis at Sunday’s Pacers FanJam. They checked out a makeover touching virtually every area of the Fieldhouse, from the Entry Pavillion to a third level standing-room-only sky bar with views of the Indy skyline. Team officials expect the project to spark a transformation on the eastern edge of downtown.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Hoosier Hysteria tips off the 2022-23 IU basketball season
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
Dead & Company coming to central Indiana as part of final tour
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, announced that Dead & Company will be coming to central Indiana as part of its 2023 summer tour. On its final tour, the band that was formed in 2015, will perform...
Fox 59
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: Who we are watching for the final week of the regular season
INDIANAPOLIS — It is the final week of the high school football regular season. We are watching thirteen games happening around the area. We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.
'Driving is not a right. It's a privilege' | Hit-and-runs on the rise in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for a hit-and-run driver who they said left a man to die. Police said it happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue. "When you have this much traffic, things happen," said Clinton Webster. . Webster, who lives in the neighborhood,...
Comments / 0